Dr. Fauci Thinks These 3 Places Will Mandate Vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's likely the U.S. could be back to normal by next Mother's Day, but he says that means most people in the country will need to be vaccinated. “We've got to make sure that we get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated,” says Dr. Fauci. “When that happens, the virus doesn't really have anywhere to go. There aren't a lot of vulnerable people around, and when there are not a lot of vulnerable people around, you're not going to see a surge. You're not going to see the kind of numbers that we see now. That being the case, I think we could approach what we used to remember as normal before all of this tragedy happened."