Business

Tribune Publishing : investors vote on Alden deal; outcome questioned

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing , one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund. . In a statement, Alden appeared to say the deal was approved, an assertion questioned by the union representing Tribune journalists. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune,...

www.marketscreener.com
#Tribune Publishing#Newspapers#Company President#Online Voting#Alden Global Capital#The Chicago Tribune#Digital First Media#The Boston Herald#The Los Angeles Times#Newsguild#Ap#The Baltimore Sun#The Hartford Courant#The New York Daily News#The Denver Post#The San Jose Mercury News#San Diego Union Tribune#Mcclatchy#Baltimore Sun Media#Gannett
BusinessFOXBusiness

Tribune shareholders approve sale of newspapers to Alden

A deal to sell the newspapers of Tribune Publishing has been approved by the company's shareholders. The approval of Alden Global Capital's $630 million takeover bid came Friday, Tribune said in a statement. Alden already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, becoming its largest shareholder in 2019. The deal involves Alden...
EconomyNPR

'Vulture' Fund Alden Global, Known For Slashing Newsrooms, Buys Tribune Papers

The hedge fund Alden Global Capital is known to strike fear in the hearts of journalists. It has a track record of buying up newspapers and slashing their newsrooms in search of profits. Today shareholders at one of the largest remaining newspaper chains voted to sell to Alden. It's about to become the sole owner of Tribune Publishing, which includes Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and many others. For more, we're joined by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. David, welcome back.
New York City, NYNew York Post

NY Daily News parent Tribune approves takeover by Alden Global

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, parent company of the New York Daily News and one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. In a statement, Alden appeared to say the deal was approved, an assertion questioned by the union representing Tribune journalists.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Tribune Acquired by Alden Global Capital

Tribune shareholders voted in favor of acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Tribune publishes the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, Sun-Sentinel, and Daily Press, among others. In February, Tribune agreed to be acquired Alden Global Capital in a $630 million deal, pending shareholder approval....
Businesskosu.org

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.
Businesswmasspi.com

Briefings: Alden Wolfs down Tribune, Including the Courant…

On Friday, shareholders for Tribune Publishing, which owns the Hartford Courant among other titles, agreed to sell the company to Alden Global Capital. Alden, a hedge fund, has a nasty reputation for tossing newsgathering resources overboard for profit’s sake. Staff at Tribune Publications shuddered at the prospect of their already weary newspapers falling into Alden’s grip.
Businesswmay.com

Tribune Company Approves Sale To Hedge Fund

It could mark a major turning point in one of Illinois’s oldest media enterprises. The board of Tribune Publishing Company has approved a takeover by Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund with a reputation for acquiring media operations and then slashing staff and expenses. A number of staffers at the...
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Tribune Publishing shareholders vote to sell company to hedge fund

After months of almost cinematic twists and turns, an overture from a Swiss billionaire and campaigns from journalists for local ownership, shareholders have decided the fate of Tribune Publishing: Hedge fund Alden Global Capital will buy the Chicago Tribune parent for $17.25 per share. Shareholders voted for the deal this...
Businessaudacy.com

Tribune takeover bid a done deal? Union challenges shareholder vote

(AP) — Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country's largest newspaper chains, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. In a statement, Alden appeared to say the deal was approved, an assertion questioned by the union representing Tribune journalists. Alden, which already owned nearly...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Battle For Tribune Publishing Ends In A Whimper For Hedge Fund Alden Global

Tribune Publishing shareholders today approved its $630 million sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund with a controversial track record for slashing newsroom budgets that worries journalists. According to Tribune, holders of approximately 81.28% of the shares held by non-Alden stockholders approved the merger agreement, over the...
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Tribune Employees Outraged Over Alden Global Capital Acquisition: ‘Terrible News’

Tribune Publishing employees spoke out Friday in the wake of shareholders voting to approve the company’s acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. “This is terrible news for the Chicago Tribune and all our sister newspapers. It’s also terrible news for the communities these papers cover and, I’d argue, for the country,” Rex Huppke, humor columnist for the Chicago Tribune, tweeted. “So I’m going to take a moment to feel angry, disappointed and a bit scared. Then I’m going to do exactly what my colleagues here in Chicago, and my colleagues in Baltimore and New York and Hartford and Orlando and in newsrooms across the country, will do: get back to work.”
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

Media Maneuvers: Alden Global Capital Officially Bags Tribune Publishing

Alden Global Capital’s bid to acquire Tribune Publishing has been successful. Tribune shareholders approved the deal, which is valued at $630 million, on Friday. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who, in addition to owning the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union Tribune controls 24 percent of Tribune’s stock, abstained from voting on the transaction. Alden, which currently owns such papers as the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News through its Digital First Media chain, already owned one-third of Tribune. The company is known for aggressive cost-cutting measures at its papers. The deal has been opposed by many Tribune employees as well as outside observers, but the search for an alternate buyer failed. “The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on getting publications to a place where they can operate sustainably over the long term,” said Alden president Heath Freeman in a statement.
Economynewsguild.org

Communities call on Tribune Publishing to vote against takeover bid

Residents and local organizations served by Tribune Publishing newspapers have a message for the company’s shareholders: vote NO to a proposed takeover by Alden Global Capital. With shareholders set to vote May 21 on a $17.25 per share bid by the New York hedge fund, dozens of prominent individuals, local...