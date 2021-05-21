Outdoors calendar (May 21-June 13): Fishing tourneys, turkey season, meetings and more
Through 31 – Regular wild turkey season continues for upstate New York. Bearded birds only. Two birds per season but only one per day. www.dec.ny.gov. May 23 – Waterfowl Hunters Party at Kuneytown Sportsmen’s Club, 3735 N. Hoster Road, Seneca Falls starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $50 for adults, $35 greenwing. Includes one-year membership. https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Waterfowl-Hunter-Party-47947.buffalonews.com