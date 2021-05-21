newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, NY

Outdoors calendar (May 21-June 13): Fishing tourneys, turkey season, meetings and more

By Bill Hilts Jr.
Buffalo News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough 31 – Regular wild turkey season continues for upstate New York. Bearded birds only. Two birds per season but only one per day. www.dec.ny.gov. May 23 – Waterfowl Hunters Party at Kuneytown Sportsmen’s Club, 3735 N. Hoster Road, Seneca Falls starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $50 for adults, $35 greenwing. Includes one-year membership. https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Waterfowl-Hunter-Party-47947.

buffalonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Lifestyle
County
Erie County, NY
City
Lockport, NY
City
Tonawanda, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Alden, NY
City
Olcott, NY
City
Chaffee, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Rod#Fishing Derby#Lake Trout#Shop Outdoors#Salmon River State Forest#Wild Turkey#Lake Erie#Waterfowl Hunters Party#Dysinger#Allied Sportsmen S Club#Ducks#National Lake Trout Derby#6257 Old Niagara Road#Salmon Team Tournament#Bald Eagle#Calendar Items#Trout Tournament#Wny Walleye Classic#40th Annual Dinner#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

70 Degree Temps All Week And Buffalo Opens Two Indoor Pools

This looks like our first full week of 70 plus temperatures in Western New York. As a matter of fact if the forecast holds up we could be close to 80 by week's end. Coincidentally Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that two indoor pools in the City of Buffalo will reopen Today May 17, marking the first time these pools have been open since the beginning of the pandemic.
Erie County, NYwnypapers.com

Tennis action now under the lights at Chestnut Ridge Park

Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry partners with Chestnut Ridge Conservancy on tennis court lighting, upgrades. The tennis courts at Chestnut Ridge Park are enjoying life under the lights for the first time in decades as a partnership between the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy has resulted in total replacement of the courts’ lighting along with other amenities at the site.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Exciting New For Runners In The Northtowns

There is some great news for anyone who loves to run, walk or hike in the Northtowns of Western New York! Runner's Roost is getting ready to open it's newest location!. The second Runner's Roost will be located at 5841 Transit Rd in East Amherst. Owners Robert and Michelle Fox,...
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

FeedMore WNY puts out a 'sweet' call for help on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but the need the virus has left behind is yet to be seen. Hunger experts and economists across the country anticipate the increased levels of food insecurity will remain for the next two to five years. This is where people can help FeedMore...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Don Paul: A dry, warm week ahead for Western New York

Our warming turnaround will figuratively pick up a little steam this week, minus the steam. It is already an impressive pattern change. Only last Wednesday, our monthly mean temperature was running a full 5 degrees below average. As of Sunday, that deficit has shrunk a bit to -4.3 degrees, but that deficit will largely vanish by later in the week. Saturday and Sunday’s highs of 70 and 73 were the warmest days of the month so far, with 73 running 5 degrees above the current average high of 68. Those numbers will be eclipsed as well in the coming days.
Erie County, NYwestsenecabee.com

Historical Tours

Sat. 15 Village of Williamsville — Join Explore Buffalo on this walking tour of history-rich Williamsville. Originally established as William’s Mills, this tour includes one of the oldest buildings still standing in Erie County, the 1811 Williamsville Water Mill built by Jonas Williams. Today, the heart of the village is benefiting from recent pedestrian enhancements. Also featured in the tour […]
Niagara Falls, NYwnypapers.com

NFMMC hosts pop-up vaccine clinics in partnership with NYS

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host pop-up vaccination clinics from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday this week at the Portage Road Transportation Center, 1162 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. In an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced five new pop-up vaccination sites at Niagara...
Buffalo, NYbuffalorising.com

ScrabbleRFest 2021

Scrabble is a game that is not only fun, it’s also a great way to show one’s love for literacy. Everyone loves brandishing a good word or two. And Scrabble is the game that allows wordsmiths to do what they do best… compete using their spelling prowess and arsenal of formidable words. Of course there’s also the luck of the draw as well – it’s always nice to be dealt some idea letters just at the right time.
Erie County, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Erie County to hold 3 more 'Shot and a Chaser' COVID vaccine clinics in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Need a beer to go with your first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine? There will be three locations offering just that soon. All three clinics are open to anyone 18 years old or older. At the "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics, anyone 21 years old or older who receives their first dose of the vaccine will get a free beer, while those who are under the legal drinking age will receive a non-alcoholic beverage.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Red Jacket Medal's long journey ends at Seneca museum

It's been a long journey for the Red Jacket Medal. The symbol of peace between the Iroquois Confederacy and the new United States first passed through the hands of President George Washington during its 1792 bestowal upon Chief Red Jacket, the Seneca statesman. Then various members of the chief's family and descendants served as caretakers, including Col. Ely S. Parker, the famous Seneca who was Civil War adjutant and secretary to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Erie County Fair moves forward as scheduled Aug. 11-22

The Erie County Fair will go on as scheduled this summer, the fair announced Monday. The fair had been waiting for state guidance on what the requirements would be for holding fairs. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced today that fairs could be open to capacity with 6-feet social distancing. He also said that local health departments would issue permits for fairs, and state approval is needed for events with 5,000 or more people attending.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Colored Musicians Club's $2M expansion heads to Buffalo Planning Board

A seminal moment in the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club's quest to expand its downtown landmark could happen when the Buffalo Planning Board meets May 17. That’s when the planning board directors will consider a request by the historic club to add 2,215 square feet and make renovations to the second-floor performance area. Most of the expansion focuses on adding an elevator to get patrons, artists and guests to the second floor, offices and a green room for artists.
Politicsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Additional Belmont Stakes Racing Festival Ticket, Hospitality Options Now Available

The New York Racing Association has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with those...