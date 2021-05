Key players: Kearsarge – Addy Stadler (8-0 win at No. 1), Estelle Chmura (9-8 win at No. 3) Highlights – Stadler showed excellent composure in her win at No. 1, and Chmura came back from 2-5 down to win in a tiebreker, 9-8 (7-4), against the same opponent she lost to on Monday. Stadler carried her momentum into doubles and teamed with Callie Valeri for a 9-8 (7-4) win at first doubles against the Bow team they lost to on Monday.