It is no longer just hype. The English Premier League is officially the best national club competition in the world. Though the EPL has for decades boasted higher appeal and further reach, La Liga always pointed to the dominance of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in European completions as a pointer to it’s superior technical proficiency. They had a point, as Real and Barca have won six of the last 10 Champions League crowns, with Sevilla and Atleti gobbling up seven of the last ten Europa League crowns. This season Chelsea has eliminated three La Liga clubs – Sevilla, Atleti and Real – outscoring them 10-1 in six outings.