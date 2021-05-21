What is a virtual router, and why should you care?

Using the best VPN can bring countless benefits – but what if you want to use a VPN on a device that doesn’t natively support them?. The quick answer to that is to set up a virtual router. However, this little-known bit of tech might sound intimidating, so here we’ll be answering the question of what is a virtual router, and running down why you might want to set one up, what you can use it for, and what you need to do it. Let’s get right into it.