Lightning in a Bottle Announces Lineup for DGTL LiB 2.0 Virtual Festival

 1 day ago

Lightning in a Bottle Announces Lineup for DGTL LiB 2.0 Virtual Festival. The Do LaB, the innovative Los Angles-based events company behind Lightning In a Bottle, continues its winning streak producing immersive virtual music and culture experiences with the announcement of a thrilling eclectic lineup for DGTL LiB 2.0. Streaming on twitch.tv over Memorial Day Weekend (May 29-30 from 9 a.m.-9 a.m. PT), the round-the-clock digital event will feature electronic music trail blazers MOBY, Seth Troxler, SOFI TUKKER, Mickey Lion, ALUNA, The Polish Ambassador, The Desert Dwellers and many more.

