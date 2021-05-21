newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Days Of Our Lives’: Dan Feuerriegel To Play EJ DiMera On NBC Daytime Drama

By Denise Petski
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

EJ DiMera is returning to Salem. Former Spartacus: Blood and Sand star Dan Feuerriegel has been cast as the new EJ, last played by James Scott in 2014. Feurriegel’s casting has been rumored and is now confirmed. In Scott’s final episodes as the character, EJ was presumably shot to death...

deadline.com
Deadline

Deadline

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spartacus
Person
Dan Feuerriegel
Person
Ken Corday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Nbc Daytime#Death Star#Starz Inc#Episodes#Nbc Daytime Drama#Corday Productions#Sony Pictures Television#Australian#Ncis#Cheri Barner Management#Hospital Drama#Executive Producer#Casting#Salem#La#Pacific Rim#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Days of Our Lives' Renewed for Seasons 57 and 58 at NBC

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of ‘Days of our Lives’ and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said Michael Sluchan, executive vice president of scripted series & kids programming for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”
TV Seriessoapoperaspy.com

Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) Spoilers: Will Kate Realize Kristen DiMera Kidnapped Sarah?

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers tease that Kristin DiMera (Stacey Haiduk) has a consistent method when dealing with her enemies. She comes up with a fake mask of the person in question and convinces their loved ones that they are leaving town. Then she spirits the person away to one of the DiMera islands. That’s exactly what happened to Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and now it’s about to happen again. This time the victim is supposed to be Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Emily O’Brien (Gwen Rizczech) Getting Attacks From DOOL Viewers!

‘Days of Our Lives (DOOL)’ spoilers find that Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) loves playing a villainess on the popular daytime soap, but it does come with its downside. It’s easy to hate Gwen Rizczech. From the start she has set out to ruin father, Jack Devereaux (Matthew Ashford) and half-sister, Abigail DiMera’s (Marci Miller) lives, and somewhat succeeded. Emily understands that viewers aren’t exactly fans of Gwen, even though the actress defends her character’s M.O.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

NBC Orders Drama Pilot ‘Dangerous Moms’ Based on Spanish Format

NBC has given a pilot order to the one-hour drama “Dangerous Moms.”. The show is based on the Spanish series “Señoras del (h)AMPA.” The series is described as an off-center dark dramedy about four diverse mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school’s PTA during the demonstration of a new high-end food processor. The story becomes a female anthem about friendship and family as it tells the story of one completely unprepared group of women who must juggle their everyday lives while their worlds are turned upside down.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

‘Dangerous Moms’ Drama in the Works at NBC

While Fox has already decided the fates of all of its pilots, NBC continues to make late-season pickups. The network on Monday handed out a pilot order to Dangerous Moms, a drama from writer Janine Sherman Barrois (ER, Criminal Minds) that is based on the Spanish format Señoras del (h)Ampa.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Days of Our Lives': NBC Makes Decision on Soap Opera's Future

After its fate was reported to be in limbo, NBC has gifted Days of Our Lives fans with some exciting news. The network on Tuesday confirmed it has renewed the long-running soap opera for two more years, which will take the iconic soap through record 57th and 58th seasons and into 2023. The renewal comes after NBC and Sony TV were locked in negotiations to bring the series back after it wrapped production on Season 56 in April.
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: What’s wrong with Salem?

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers reveal recent events lead us to ask a question. Is Salem really this stupid, or are they just putting on an act most of the time? We’ve talked before about how this town tends to makes its own monsters, but the past few episodes have made us wonder what is wrong with these people. Here’s what you need to know.
TV SeriesWSLS

‘Days of Our Lives’ renewed for two more years

Fan-favorite ‘Days of Our Lives’ is sticking around for at least two more years. “We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of ‘Days of our Lives’ and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said Michael Sluchan, Executive Vice President, Scripted Series & Kids Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: Perrineau Scares Up Epix Role, Love Life Casting and More

Two Lost vets are staging a frightening reunion: Harold Perrineau, who portrayed Michael Dawson on the ABC drama, has been cast in Epix’s contemporary sci-fi horror series From, which reteams him with Lost director/executive producer Jack Bender, our sister site Deadline reports. The show is about a town in middle...
TV SeriesDeadline

Dick Wolf Breaks New Ground With 3 Consecutive Nights On Broadcast TV Amid Drama Franchise Resurgence

After almost 45 years in the business, Dick Wolf has nothing to prove. He has television’s longest-running primetime live-action series with Law & Order: SVU. He is behind more successful broadcast drama franchises than anyone with Law & Order, Chicago and FBI. Yet, he has found another gear with a slew of new series orders over the past year, and he now hit a new milestone — a Dick Wolf franchise lineup on three consecutive nights across two broadcast networks.
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

Chrishell Stause Returns to DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Folks in Salem just can’t seem to stay dead! Chrishell Stause returns to DAYS OF OUR LIVES to reprise her role of Jordan in episodes scheduled to air on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25. “Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives… and even the lives of those who have died and just can’t seem to stay away from Salem!” joked the actress on Twitter when the news was announced.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Renée Zellweger to star in ‘Dateline NBC’ drama series this fall

Renée Zellweger is returning to her television roots for her next big acting gig. The two-time Academy Award winner starring role in NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” will premiere this fall. The six-episode series is a dramatization of a murder case recounted by the long-running true crime series “Dateline NBC.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Bull boss Glenn Gordon Caron and star Freddy Rodriguez exit after CBS workplace investigation

The Hollywood Reporter's Maureen Ryan reports that Caron, best known as the creator of Moonlighting and Medium, is out at the CBS legal drama and his overall deal with CBS Studios has ended after the studio launched an investigation into why multiple members of Bull's writing staff left after production wrapped on Season 5. Caron joined Bull as a writer/producer at the end of Season 1, becoming showrunner at the start of Season 2. CBS declined to comment on Caron's exit. CBS also declined comment on the circumstances behind Rodriguez's departure from Bull after more than 100 episodes. Ryan reports that Rodriguez's exit comes after a workplace investigation. A rep for the actor declined to comment. According to Ryan, "five past and present Bull writers who spoke with THR, but declined to be named for fear of professional repercussions, say Caron fostered a disrespectful work environment during his four-year tenure. These sources allege that he expressed opinions they perceived as callous and that it was common for him to berate the writing staff." A former Bull writer tells Ryan: "Everyone was so on edge — it felt like everyone constantly had, at the very least, a lot of anxiety." As Ryan notes, Caron is no stranger to toxic workplaces as he left Moonlighting in turmoil before the 1985-1989 dramedy ended. Melinda Hsu Taylor, a producer on Medium, also remembers the seven-season supernatural thriller series having a "toxic environment." Ryan reports that Bull's culture didn't improve after the show made headlines when The New York Times revealed in December 2018 that Eliza Dushku received a $9.5 million settlement following her allegation that Bull star Michael Weatherly sexually harassed her on set. Dushku followed up the report by writing in the Boston Globe that “Caron wrote me off the show within 48 hours of my complaints about Weatherly.” (Caron denied Dushku's allegation.) As Variety notes, Caron is now the latest in a string of CBS showrunners to step down in recent weeks over concerns with his leadership style, from The Neighborhood's Jim Reynolds to All Rise's Greg Spottiswood.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

NBC’s Fall Primetime Lineup Includes 3 New Dramas

NBC’s adding three new dramas – Ordinary Joe, La Brea, and Law & Order: For the Defense – to their 2021-2022 fall primetime schedule. The newbies will be joined by a new The Voice season with Ariana Grande, season four of New Amsterdam, and its Wednesday lineup of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D..