newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Interior Designer Mikel Welch Shares 3 Easy Steps to Creating the Perfect Gallery Wall

By Nicoletta Richardson
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re renting an apartment and have got plenty of empty wall space to dress, the perfect solution is creating a gallery wall. It’s a great way to display memories and artwork you cherish while making sure you get your security deposit back (in due time). But, as the wise interior designer Mikel Welch once said — in the most recent episode of Apartment Therapy’s “Design Therapist,” to be specific — you’ve got to get it right. And he’s shared the tips and tricks to walk you through the process.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Interior Designer#3d Design#Floor Space#Level Design#Diy#Command#Victorian#Women S Health#Travel Leisure#Fairfield University#Afar#Empty Wall Space#Artwork#Painter#Removable Options#14 Foot Ceilings#Dress#Tricks#Special Memorabilia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Country
Greece
News Break
Netflix
Related
Interior Designremodelaholic.com

40 Patio Décor Ideas for a Peaceful, Relaxing Space

Create an inviting, peaceful atmosphere using these patio décor ideas. You’ll find adding light, textiles, plants, water or fire, and privacy to be easier than you think!. Create an inviting area in which to entertain guests, relax with the family and enjoy the season! Add to the atmosphere of your outdoor area with a few main elements:
Interior DesignMOJEH

A Day In The Life Of… Interior Designer Sawsan Chammas Haber

Have you ever wondered what some of your favourite female figures get up to each day? MOJEH’s A Day In The Life series follows some of the region’s most influential female movers and shakers, from business owners and entrepreneurs to fashion designers and art gallery owners. This week we’re talking to Sawsan Chammas Haber, interior designer and founder of interior design and architecture firm Dipiugi. From an early-morning wake-up call to site visits, client meetings and an evening well-spent with family, Sawsan’s typical day goes a little something like this…
Interior Designwesternmassnews.com

Top interior design trends for the spring

With so many spending more time at home now, home décor and comfort have become incredibly important. As we prioritize spending on our homes, we still want to save money, explore interesting designs. and shop sustainably. TV host and lifestyle expert Evette Rios joined Taylor to share her top spring interior design trends. (Segment sponsored by OfferUp)
Interior Designana-white.com

Aesthetically Designed Villas for Perfect Living

If you are on a hunt to find a villa to live in, we KEM Builders and Developers now have several ongoing and upcoming villa projects in Kakkanad and around places. Even if it's a 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK budgeted, comfortable villas, find your ideal one!
Interior DesignRefinery29

12 Easy Ways Interior Designers Turn Sad Bathrooms Into Instagram-Worthy Dream Spas

I've been having major Instagram-envy of the spa-like bathroom setups I've been seeing on social media. A cozy bath with a glass of wine? Sign me up! In addition to being our retreat, our bathrooms are becoming the backdrop to our social media photos. Maybe it's because the lighting is more flattering, or maybe the larger mirror makes it easy to snap your OOTD. One way or another, that once-private space is making its way into the public eye. Unfortunately, it’s also the last part of the home that we think to decorate. And who wants half empty bottles of shampoo, or stray hot tools photobombing your good hair day?
Interior Designsnntv.com

10 Common Interior Design Mistakes (and How to Avoid Them)

Originally Posted On: 10 Common Interior Design Mistakes – and How to Avoid Them – CRT Studio Interiors. You’ve recently purchased the home or office space of your dreams and are finally ready to start personalizing it with your own style and flair. With so many things to consider, interior design can be daunting, to say the least, especially when you want so badly to get it right. Experienced designers know just how complicated it can be to tackle all the aspects of creating the perfect space. To preemptively troubleshoot some of the common interior design mistakes we’ve run into over the years, here is a list of the 10 most common mistakes and how to avoid them.
Designdesignboom.com

zyva studio curates playful and modern paris apartment dubbed 'hematite dust'

Anthony authié, founder of ludicrous practice zyva studio, unveils the interiors of its ‘hematite dust’ apartment in paris. the design is planned for a compact dwelling facing the matignon gardens of the french capital’s 7th arrondissement. the fifty square meter apartment in the haussmannian building looks out toward the iconic cityscape of parisian rooftops above the famous garden. curating the interior, the design team takes influence from the night sky above the city and the black depth of the cosmos beyond. anthony authié notes: ‘like a metaphysical experience the project is inspired by this spatial aesthetics of constellations, stars, and black horizon.’
Cell PhonesPosted by
Gadget Flow

This new design program makes it easy to visualize and create the space of your dreams

Design a modern, light-filled kitchen with the HUKAYA Home web-based design platform. This new home-design app lets you visualize changes you want to make to your house and other spaces, find an architect or engineer, and get an inventory in just minutes. If you’ve ever designed a new home or revamped an existing one, you know that the process can be slow and error-prone. Luckily, HUKAYA Home provides you with 3D interior and exterior designs so you can have an image to consult.
Interior Designcutoutandkeep.net

How To Create A Simple Modern Gallery Wall

Create a Beautiful Entryway Gallery Wall In Your Home. Design and create a simple modern gallery wall with gold frames and modern black and white family photos. Create decor for your home that is personal and meaningful.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

Top Modern Interior Design Options of 2021

Originally Posted On: Top Modern Interior Design Options of 2021 | Stephanie Kratz Interiors. What does modern interior design look like in 2021?. In 2020, more people spent more time at home than they ever had before. And when they started (understandably) feeling cooped-up, they also started thinking: what do I want from modern interior design? In these stressful times, what makes a home feel less like a cage and more like a sanctuary?
LifestyleHypebae

Sabine Marcelis Designs Donut-Shaped Seats for Swedish Brand Hem

Swedish design brand Hem and celebrated Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis have unveiled their first collaboration, the Boa Pouf, a whimsical furniture piece boasting a familiar rounded, donut shape that Marcelis frequently employs in her work. Reminiscent of Marcelis’ candy-colored donut rings made from leftover resin, a lovely design that the...
Home & GardenHGTV

The Best Interior Design Books of 2021 (So Far)

Whether you need a little inspiration or some light entertainment, it's always a good idea to have an interior design book on hand. You can pour over the beautiful pages, get helpful tips and then turn around and use the book as functional home decor. It's a win-win-win. And lucky...
Interior Designorangecoast.com

“Queer Eye” Star Bobby Berk Shares Interior Design Tips

You know him as the interior designer who works miracles on the Emmy-winning show “Queer Eye.” Now you can shop his furniture line, A.R.T, locally at Mathis Brothers, C.S. Wo & Sons, and West Coast Living. Berk shares ideas to refresh your interiors and some behind-the-scenes insight from the hit Netflix series.
Home & Gardenautoworldnews.com

How to Give Your Car Interior a Designer Look

Everything in your life creates a presence that either heightens or weakens your experience. If you're a 90s baby like me, your dream car was anything like a Hummer H2 or Escalade. The dream may have been put on hold after seeing the price and searching for Hummer H2 insurance.
Designgoodshomedesign.com

This Artist Creates the Most Amazing Paper Cranes with Feathery Details

Cristian Marianciuc is a very talented paper artist, who established a challenge to himself, and namely to create 1000 origami cranes in 1000 days. He started working on this challenge in 2015, and after reaching his objective, Marianciuc couldn’t stop making the cranes which resulted in an extensive collection of fragile paper art. His work showcases the artist’s amazing attention to detail and skillfulness in handling paper pieces and since the end of the challenge, he can focus more on perfecting the art of origami.
Interior Designhouseandhome.com

10 Interiors Inspired By The Hottest Spring/Summer Fashion Trends

With the changing seasons, design and fashion lovers are breathing new life into their wardrobes and spaces, saying goodbye to athleisure and cozy knits and hello to all things vibrant and fun. Whether you’re a traditionalist with a love for simplicity or an avant-garde aficionado seeking the latest pattern craze, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite spring/summer fashion trends to help you transform your wardrobes and homes for optimal seasonal style.