Interior Designer Mikel Welch Shares 3 Easy Steps to Creating the Perfect Gallery Wall

You've recently purchased the home or office space of your dreams and are finally ready to start personalizing it with your own style and flair. With so many things to consider, interior design can be daunting, to say the least, especially when you want so badly to get it right. Experienced designers know just how complicated it can be to tackle all the aspects of creating the perfect space. To preemptively troubleshoot some of the common interior design mistakes we've run into over the years, here is a list of the 10 most common mistakes and how to avoid them.