newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

American Airlines Will Let Travelers Use Digital Vaccine Passports in Lieu of Carrying Paper Copies

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Mask and travel restrictions are slowly being lifted for those vaccinated against Covid-19, but the concept of carrying around a paper vaccination card in order to show proof seems not only tedious but also unsustainable. For major airlines, venues and high-traffic spaces,...

www.entrepreneur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Passports#U S Travel#Travel Destinations#Cdc#Airline Travel#International Travelers#Major Airlines#Customers#Vaccination Rates#Uploading Proof#Immunization#Bahamas#Flying#Borders#Customer Experience#El Salvador#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Vaccines
Related
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

5 Airlines That Still Give Discounts To Older Travelers

As travelers reach a certain age, they may be eligible for “senior” rates that they couldn’t get when they were younger. A few bucks off an admission rate, or a certain percent off a tour or hotel bill, just because you’ve celebrated a few more birthdays than someone else certainly isn’t a bad thing. And over time, a few dollars here and a couple of dollars there starts to add up.
LifestylePosted by
ABC10

Southwest Airlines offering $50 flights on its 50th birthday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As more people are becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the itch to travel again is stronger than ever! And Southwest Airlines is looking to satisfy that travel urge on the cheap, by celebrating its 50th birthday offering one-way flights for as little as $50. Customers started receiving...
Hawaii Stateflightradar24.com

Hawaii travel is booming: how many flights are we tracking?

When we last checked in on Hawaii flights in March, we could already see a clear uptrend in flights beginning. That has mostly continued upward since. And that’s no surprise: with a growing number of American travelers vaccinated but still facing closed borders and uncertainty around international travel, it’s an ideal holiday trip to take after more than a year of staying home. So with Hawaii travel booming more than ever, we took a look at the data. How many flights did we track through mid-May, which airline is flying the most and from where?
TravelKESQ

England ‘green list’ of approved travel destinations revealed

Travelers from the UK have been given the go ahead to visit Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel from May 17 when months of restrictions making it illegal to travel abroad for a vacation will come to an end. The UK government has finally revealed the 12 countries and territories that will...
Worldinews.co.uk

Green list: Holidaymakers warned don’t book trips without refund policy as travel lists may change last-minute

Britons have been warned not to book holidays without a refund policy as the traffic light system of destinations could change last-minute. Transport secretary Grant Shapps told a Downing Street press conference on Friday holidaymakers will be able to visit a choice of 12 countries including Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel without the need to quarantine from 17 May, classed as green under the traffic light system.
TravelLaredo Morning Times

Vaccine Passports and Summer Travel: What We Know

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The thrill of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is giving way to apprehension for many would-be summer travelers, as uncertainty continues to swirl concerning when, whether and where to travel internationally. One of the biggest areas of confusion surrounds so-called vaccine passports, which would...
TravelSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

3 Tips When Thinking About Your Post-Vaccination Travel Risk

We all want to know when it’s OK to resume our travels. Can we travel internationally after we’re fully vaccinated? After most people in the world are immunized? Ever again?. The U.S. State Department recently updated its travel advisories, upgrading some 115 countries to the highest “do not travel” stage-4...
Travelkoshertoday.com

American Airlines Bets on Robust Revival of Travel to Israel

New York…Launched with a great deal of fanfare, American Airlines became one of the last major US carriers to launch direct flights to and from Israel. Travel experts say that American is projecting that the Tel Aviv route will become one of its major international destinations. Nathan Herzog of Royal Wines who was aboard the maiden flight from JFK said the airline was aware of the route’s popularity with kosher travelers. At a JFK ceremony prior to the flight attended by many VIPs, and later in the lounge and for Business class travelers the airline served many upscale kosher wines including Lanson Black Label Brut Champagne, Louis Latour Les Genievres Macon-Lugny, Baron Herzog Chardonnay- California, Block No. 45 Merlot Monterey, Herzog Lineage Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, California, and Churchill’s Late Bottled Vintage Port. The wines were served with many nicely prepared kosher foods. In addition to regular service American is planning to add Miami and Dallas in the next few months.
Travelmoroccoworldnews.com

Post-Pandemic Travel, Some Countries May Require Vaccine Passport

Rabat – After the EU announced its “Digital Green Certificate”, many countries are following suit and plan to require some form of a vaccine passport for post-pandemic international travel. The vaccine passport has been the source for global discussion as many weigh the ethics of requiring a new, medical travel...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

The future of air travel: BA reveals how passengers will use online system to check-in, book seats, join virtual queues and sign-up for new Covid test that gives results in 25 SECONDS and will be 'ready by summer'

BA chiefs have today revealed the future of post-Covid air travel ahead of the lifting of the UK's international travel ban. Online check-in systems, virtual queuing schemes and even virus-busting UV robots are among a raft of new measures lined up at Heathrow Airport ahead of the lifting of travel restrictions next week.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

COVID Help Desk: Will we need vaccine passports to travel?

Social media has been aflutter with rumors of people needing a “World Health Organization Vaccination Passport” if they plan on traveling internationally in the near future. The newest rumor originated in a March 17 TikTok video that was shared 80,000 times before it was removed, according to Politifact by the Poynter Institute.
TravelPosted by
Vice

Where Can Vaccinated Americans Travel Right Now?

It’s happening [slaps face with fresh trout]. Travel! Glorious, but cautious, travel. Brain breaks depend on it. Economies depend on it. It used to be so normal, yet stepping back into it feels exciting, weird, scary, and so very healing if done with care. ICYMI, some countries around the world...
Travelradiojamestown.com

Summer travel to return as EU agrees to let vaccinated Americans visit

(NEW YORK) -- Summer travel bookings are surging as vaccination numbers rise and borders reopen. The European Union announced on Wednesday it will open its doors to vaccinated Americans who have been barred from entering for more than a year. "I think folks are really eager to make their first...
Public HealthPosted by
BoardingArea

United Airlines Wants International Travelers to Bulk Buy COVID-19 Tests

United Airlines has become the first carrier to offer international passengers flying to the United States the option of taking a rapid pre-departure COVID-19 test in the comfort of their own home or hotel. The collaboration with diagnostics company Abbott comes less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved at-home rapid testing to satisfy the requirement to provide proof of a recent negative test.
Worldsimpleflying.com

American Airlines Wants To Resume 787 Flights To New Zealand

In a sign of hope for the future, American Airlines has once more scheduled flights to New Zealand. Starting in December this year, the carrier will recommence services to Auckland and launch an entirely new route to Christchurch. The service will give American exclusivity on nonstop flights between the US and New Zealand’s South Island. However, the flights are dependent on New Zealand opening its borders, for which there is currently no roadmap.