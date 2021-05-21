New I'll Be Gone in the Dark Episode Explores Michelle McNamara's Work on Another Cold Case

HBO announced that a special episode of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” will premiere on June 21 at 10 p.m. and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Based on the book of the same name that published in 2018, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” first launched as a docuseries in 2020 and explored writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of the violent predator she dubbed “The Golden State Killer.” Directed by Elizabeth Wolff, the new episode brings shocking new revelations about the 1984 assault and murder of Kathleen Lombardo, which took place in McNamara’s hometown of Oak Park, Ill. and sparked the author’s interest in true crime. It will feature McNamara’s own research into the cold case, which led to her return to the town in 2013 to investigate it on the ground, thereby highlighting the inconsistencies she found in the police’s work and the trauma that persists when a crime goes unsolved.