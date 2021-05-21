newsbreak-logo
New I'll Be Gone in the Dark Episode Explores Michelle McNamara's Work on Another Cold Case

E! News
E! News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Patton Oswalt Honors Late Wife After Golden State Killer Sentencing. The Golden State Killer wasn't the only cold case Michelle McNamara investigated. On Friday, May 21, HBO announced a new special episode for their popular true crime series, I'll Be Gone in the Dark. For those who may've missed it, the docuseries took a closer look at the terror caused by the Golden State Killer in the '70s and '80s and author McNamara's dedication to uncovering the culprit's identity.

