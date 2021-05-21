St. Louis’ Pace Properties adds associate
After five years of serving as a property manager for Pace Properties, Madison Graham has joined the St. Louis company’s retail brokerage group as an associate. With her prior experience working with facilities and transaction management on a national retail account, Graham is well equipped to assist her clients with lease administration, facilities management, project management, vendor administration and general operational management. Her clients include private investors, local owners and publicly traded companies.rejournals.com