NBA

Warriors' Damion Lee: Doubtful Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Lee (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Friday's contest against the Grizzlies. Lee has been out for over a month due to protocols, and it's unlikely he returns for Friday's play-in. However, he may end up taking the court during the playoffs if the Warriors can win Friday.

www.cbssports.com
NBC Sports

Lee reacts to Curry's 37-point performance in Warriors' loss

Steph Curry is once again doing Steph Curry things, but at this point, that's an evergreen statement. Racking up 37 points and 9 rebounds on 13-of-31 shooting and 8-of-20 from 3-point range Tuesday night in the Warriors crushing 108-103 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Curry had some of his teammates in disbelief.
NBANBC Sports

Lee details learning curve that Steph's teammates face

The NBA has never seen a shooter like Steph Curry, and it's hard to come up with a player who can score in the ways the Warriors' star can. For as great as Curry is, it also makes it tough for new teammates to get used to playing with him. No one in the NBA moves without the ball like Curry. The "gravity is Steph" is very real.
NBAjustrichest.com

Golden State Warriors Roster Salary, Stats and Records

The American professional basketball team, Golden State Warriors is based in Oakland, California and of course, plays in the NBA league. Nicknamed the Dubs, the Golden State Warriors are one of the only three charter members in the NBA; others are Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Having won the...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Warriors' Damion Lee details ordeal with 'breakthrough' case of Covid-19

A Golden State Warriors player says he was hit hard by the coronavirus -- even though he was fully vaccinated. Reserve guard Damion Lee revealed on Thursday that he was one of the relatively rare "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19, meaning the patient tested positive despite being inoculated. "I did test...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes out until 2021-22

Around 75% of the NBA's players have been vaccinated, sources said, and commissioner Adam Silver continues to appeal to front-office executives to encourage further player participation ahead of the start of the playoffs next week. Beyond the broader health benefits of vaccinations, sources said, Silver outlined on a recent call with the league's GMs the concern that all playoff-bound teams share: Losing a key player for a week could decide a playoff series.
NBAEast Bay Times

Warriors’ Damion Lee tested positive for COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine

Warriors guard Damion Lee tested positive for COVID-19 despite receiving a vaccine, he said before Thursday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. There is no timetable for his return. Lee tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in early March. According to...
NBANBC Bay Area

Damion Lee Got COVID-19 After Vaccination, Out of Protocols

Lee out of protocols, got COVID-19 after getting vaccine originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It's been two weeks since Damion Lee tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21 and was required to enter the NBA's healthy and safety protocols. He self-isolated for 11 days, and after registering negative tests, he's allowed to be back around the team and in the Warriors' facilities.
NBASFist

Golden State Warriors Guard Damion Lee Contracted COVID After Being Vaccinated

While the timeline he describes doesn't instill total confidence, Golden State Warriors player Damion Lee is on the injured list and recovering from a case of COVID-19, after allegedly being fully vaccinated. While "breakthrough" cases of COVID have happened among the fully vaccinated in small numbers, it's not 100% clear...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Damion Lee on coronavirus: ‘It felt like I was hit by two cars at once, every step I took’

It felt like I was hit by two cars at once, every step I took," Lee said. It's quite possible that neither Lee nor Kelly Oubre Jr. will be able to play in the Warriors' final five regular season games as they chase play-in positioning. The team announced Thursday that an MRI on Oubre's left wrist reconfirmed a small avulsion fracture and ligament tear that won't require surgery, but won't even be re-evaluated again until next week.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

NBA player Damion Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after taking the vaccine

Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called Lee’s situation one of the rare “breakthrough cases.” Of the more than 95 million people who have been fully vaccinated, the CDC reports 9,245 people have had breakthrough infections.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Warriors mailbag: What should be Golden State's 'Plan A' this offseason?

The Warriors secured a spot in the play-in tournament Monday, which only fueled speculation about their postseason fate: Could they face the Lakers in the play-in tournament? If they make the first round of the playoffs, will they play the Jazz or Suns?. It was no surprise, then, that a...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Damion Lee active for Warriors after recovering from COVID-19

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr said Damion Lee scrimmaged the past few days, both 3-on-3 and 5-on-5. He will be active tonight, but Kerr said Lee probably won’t play. Meanwhile, as cities across the country ease restrictions on movement and gathering as the number of vaccinations for COVID-19 increases, Silver stopped short of committing to completely full arenas by the time the NBA Finals roll around in July. And while seats around the court will remain in fewer numbers than normal, he expressed confidence that there will be far more fans than he expected in the seats as the playoffs move along. "I think it's very possible that come July, when our Finals will be, you'll see essentially full buildings," said Silver, who added that "close to 80%" of all NBA players have had COVID-19 vaccinations.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Damion Lee Status for Grizzlies Game

The Golden State Warriors will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening in Golden State, and the winner of the game will advance to the NBA Playoffs, which begin this upcoming weekend. The loser of the game will have their season abruptly ended and head into a...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Damion Lee nearing return, could be available for potential playoff series

Guard Damion Lee, who has not played in more than a month after testing positive for COVID-19, is nearing a return and could play if the Warriors advance to the playoffs after Friday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. According to coach Steve Kerr, Lee has begun scrimmaging with the team, including 3-on-3 and 5-on-5, and will be active for Friday's game but is considered questionable as he ramps up his conditioning. He told me he's starting to feel a lot better," Kerr said.
NBANBC Sports

Lee active for Warriors, most likely won't play vs. Grizzlies

Damion Lee hasn't played for the Warriors since April 19 but he is getting closer to action, presuming the team has more games to play after Friday night. Lee, who has been recovering after contracting COVID-19 in April despite receiving the vaccine, returned to the practice court and has scrimmaged the last few days in 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 settings, coach Steve Kerr said 90 minutes before tip-off of the Western Conference play-in game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.