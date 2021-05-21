The One Where We Meet the 'Friends' Reunion Guest Stars

Alright, it's time to pour yourself a cup of coffee, because the cast of Friends is finally getting back together on TV for a reunion special! It's def taken a while and honestly there were way too many bumps in the road for my liking, but come May 27th, we'll all get to see Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry make their way back to their old haunt and talk about what they've been up to since the series finale in 2004.