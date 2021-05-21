Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly Use a 'Chat Sofa' With George, Charlotte, and Louis
When it comes to parenting, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known to have a signature style in speaking with their children, 7-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis (who just turned 3!). It's clear that the royal duo have taken a unique approach to navigating parenting in the public eye, but one of their methods for disciplining their cohort of youngsters recently made headlines as it's seemingly unheard of.www.cosmopolitan.com