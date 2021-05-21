Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly Use a 'Chat Sofa' With George, Charlotte, and Louis

When he was a young boy, Princess Diana is said to have told her eldest son that when he married, it should be for love. On April 29, 2011, Prince William followed through. Marrying Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, where one day they will be crowned king and queen, William helped to create a day of national celebration, and a milestone in recent British history—Kate was the first commoner to marry an heir to the British throne in three centuries.