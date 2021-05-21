newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

CMA board limits Morgan Wallen's award eligibility

By KRISTIN M. HALL
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqvSb_0a78PS8N00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year's CMA Awards but not the show's top prize, a sign of the continuing fallout after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.

The Country Music Association's Board of Directors voted that Wallen will not be eligible for individual artist categories, such as entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year, according to Catharine McNelly, a CMA spokeswoman.

The board decided that Wallen could still be nominated for awards that recognize an artistic work, such as album of the year, song of the year, single of the year, musical event and music video, “so as to not limit the opportunity for other credited collaborators.”

The voting schedule was released Friday, with the first nomination ballot going out to CMA voters on July 6.

Wallen was already one of the genre's biggest stars, with crossover hits like "Whiskey Glasses," when the video was posted on TMZ in February. Wallen has apologized for using the slur and radio stations and streaming services dropped him from playlists, but his album sales surged.

His “Dangerous: The Double Album" spent 10 consecutive weeks on the top of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, as well as 12 weeks as the top country album. He's just one of four country artists to have an album spend 10 weeks at No. 1, among singers like Garth Brooks, Billy Ray Cyrus and Taylor Swift.

Wallen, who was voted best new artist at the CMA Awards in November, is a likely contender for the album of the year category, just based on album sales alone. The album has remained among Billboard's top 5 albums for 18 weeks in a row, far surpassing any other country album release. Other country albums that fall within the nomination period include records from Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Miranda Lambert with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Although his singles haven't been heavily played on radio or promoted since February, he still had hits within the nomination period that would make him eligible as well.

Awards shows have been mixed in how they respond to Wallen's actions, as well as his career achievements.

Wallen is among top nominees at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, where he has six nominations, including top song sales artist, top country artist and top country album. Still, despite the nominations, he wasn't invited to attend or perform.

Other awards shows like the Academy of Country Music Awards and the CMT Music Awards disqualified him entirely.

Fans of Morgan Wallen have been vocally supportive, putting up billboards in Nashville and Los Angeles featuring his signature mullet.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Jack Ingram
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Jon Randall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Cma Awards#Streaming Music#Tenn#November#Tmz#The Cma Awards#Ap#Nashville#Multiple Awards#Voting#Male Vocalist#Los Angeles#Singers#Billboard 200#Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
100.7 WITL

2021 CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the list of 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees. The network announced the full list of nominations for this year's awards show on Thursday morning (May 13). Morris and Lambert each earned four 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations: Both are nominated in Video of the...
Musicfoxbangor.com

Morgan Wallen’s First Live Performance Since N-Word Video

Morgan Wallen’s clawing his way back from the racial slur controversy … and he’s got Kid Rock to thank for getting him back on a stage to perform live. Morgan was at Kid’s Big Ass Honky Tonk bar Wednesday night in Nashville and got on the mic in front of what looked like a packed house. This was his first time singing since he was seen in January casually dropping the n-word at the end of a drunken night with friends, and you can tell he had some nerves.
MusicPosted by
People

Morgan Wallen Barred from Billboard Music Awards Show After Racist Conduct

Country star Morgan Wallen's use of a racial slur earlier this year has cost him a high-profile appearance at one of music's biggest awards shows. After revealing select nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the production announced that Wallen — nominated in six categories, as determined purely by Billboard chart placements and not a voting committee — will not participate "in any capacity," meaning "performing, presenting," and "accepting," should he win during the May 23 show.
MusicBeaumont Enterprise

Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead CMT Music Awards noms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former tourmates Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are the leading nominees for the 2021 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos. CMT on Thursday announced the nominees for their June 9 fan-voted awards show, where Morris and Lambert both have two nominations in...
Nashville, ILEffingham Radio

Morgan Wallen, Kid Rock Unexpectedly Perform At Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen popped up at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk — yes, that's what it's called — in downtown Nashville on Wednesday (May 19th) night. He got on stage and performed two songs, according to The Tennessean — “Whiskey Glasses” and “Wasted On You.” This was Morgan's first public appearance since uttering a racial slur back in February. Kid Rock was also in the house, taking the stage to perform “Picture.”
CelebritiesVulture

Morgan Wallen Made His Triumphant Return at … Kid Rock’s Bar

Morgan Wallen promised fans in April that they’d “be seeing me sooner than later,” in an update note after he was caught saying the N-word in a video published at the beginning of February. The country singer-songwriter kept his promise on May 19, emerging for his first public performance at that venerated Nashville establishment, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse. Because what else says “really worked on myself” like returning to a bar bearing the name of a performer who was displaying the Confederate flag into the 21st century? Per TMZ and social-media videos, Wallen played songs like “Wasted on You” and “Whiskey Glasses” to riotous applause from a packed, largely unmasked (if you didn’t already guess) crowd.
CelebritiesBoston Globe

Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe are two Pistol Annies whose aim is true

Since the 2011 release of their debut single, the slow-burning “Hell on Heels,” the vocal trio Pistol Annies — made up of singer-songwriters Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley — have been one of country’s most intriguing forces, blending classic Nashville songwriting with slyly witty observations on modern womanhood and richly realized harmonies. Their last album, 2018′s “Interstate Gospel,” was a stunner, with rave-ups like the divorce song “Got My Name Changed Back” balancing out ballads like the tender yet gimlet-eyed “Cheyenne.”