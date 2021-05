The U.S. Covid-19 vaccine rollout reached another milestone in early May when Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, makers of the first inoculation authorized for emergency use in the country, asked for full regulatory approval. Such a designation for Covid vaccines would likely prompt more U.S. employers to require their workers to get the jab. Thus far, vaccine mandates have been under discussion but are relatively rare. Under U.S. law, both government authorities and employers have the power to issue such orders. Whether mandates are effective in expanding the uptake of a vaccine is a matter of debate, however.