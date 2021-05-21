River City Rundown weekend edition for May 22-23
It's the weekend and the weather prognosticators say it's going to be at least partially sunny and warm on Saturday and Sunday. Here's what's going on in North Iowa. "I would say that the timing of this, I don’t think makes any sense. Leave the mask requirements in place until the school year let out," said CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft in response to Gov. Kim Reynolds' signing a law banning mask mandates early Thursday morning.globegazette.com