newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

River City Rundown weekend edition for May 22-23

Globe Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the weekend and the weather prognosticators say it's going to be at least partially sunny and warm on Saturday and Sunday. Here's what's going on in North Iowa. "I would say that the timing of this, I don’t think makes any sense. Leave the mask requirements in place until the school year let out," said CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft in response to Gov. Kim Reynolds' signing a law banning mask mandates early Thursday morning.

globegazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worth County, IA
Government
Mason City, IA
Government
County
Worth County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Mason City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River City#Weekend Edition#Saturday Night Live#School Year#Cg Public Health#Solar Farm#Brix Wine Whiskey#North Iowa#Wind Farms#Live Music#Winnebago#Gov Kim Reynolds#Rural Landowners#Clinics#Jumps#Overregulation#Foot Speed Workouts#Staff Wear Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Mason City, IAKIMT

Meredith Wilson birthday bash in Mason City Tuesday

MASON CITY, Iowa – Music Man Square celebrates Meredith Wilson’s 119th birthday on Tuesday. The free event will run from 5 to 8:30 pm with be music, singing and dancing throughout the Streetscape, and a free showing of “The Music Man” at 6 pm. Ice cream and cake will be provided by Candy Kitchen Ice Cream Parlor and HyVee.
Floyd County, IAGlobe Gazette

Floyd County group pushing for two more supervisors on board

Less than a week after garnering enough petition signatures to spark a review of its county's budget, a group of Floyd County residents is out on the streets again, looking for signatures. This time, it's to expand their representation on the county's Board of Supervisors. On Thursday, nearly 30 members...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

WATCH NOW: Kiwanis breakfast hits the air for area kids

Hundreds of Iowans were in attendance at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Saturday morning for the annual fly-in breakfast fundraiser. The fly-in breakfast was hosted as a joint effort between the River City and Clear Lake Kiwanis clubs and the North Iowa Air Service. The event was a big hit, with hundreds of people making their way to Mason City's airport on Saturday morning.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa StateGlobe Gazette

North Iowa Area Community College joins manufacturing consortium

North Iowa Area Community College is joining with Iowa’s Community Colleges and the Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS) to create a new consortium to support the manufacturing sector. The training and awareness initiative includes partners from across the state. A January report from the Iowa...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

WATCH NOW: The Florences fight for their country

Two hundred and seven years later the scorch marks still show on the White House. Two hundred and seven years ago the British burned the White House, the Capitol and the Library of Congress during the War of 1812, and John Lloyd Florence was there. Born in Prince William County, Virginia, in 1790, he enlisted in the army in 1812 and served in the Captain Moses Company of Virginia.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

ICYMI: Victory for Mason City man as attorney curbs parking ticket appeal

For Pete's sake, the parking-ticket tangle a local business owner found himself in with Mason City officials has finally come undone. Last month, an attorney for Pete Kiroff filed a motion with the court to dismiss an appeal put forth by the city which had contested the magistrate's ruling in favor of Kiroff, who received a ticket last summer while parked in front of his well-known deli, Pete’s Kitchen, located on Sixth Street Southwest.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Catching up with Mason City native and painter Charles Fritz

For an entire decade, Mason City native and painter Charles Fritz effectively lived and breathed the story of Lewis and Clark. To mark the bicentennial of the duo's expedition across the country, Fritz painted 100 works to tell their story in a way he thought was as accurate as possible. In the collection there are pieces about encamping, hunting, trapping and encountering Native Americans who would one day be driven from their land.
Mason City, IAMarietta Daily Journal

Mason City pioneer museum reopens after long closure

MASON CITY — For folks who work with the Kinney Pioneer Museum near the Mason City Municipal Airport, living history has been a little less alive over the past year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum, which has operated for 53 years, hasn’t been open to the public since July 2020 when its board of trustees unanimously voted not to open for the season.
Mason City, IAKIMT

Four injured in collision north of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Four people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision just north of Mason City. It happened around 11:17 am at the intersection of 300th Street and Orchid Avenue. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Aleigha Bakkum, 21 of Mason City, was driving south when Maxine Kruger, 89 of Grafton, entered the intersection. The crash injured both drivers and two passengers in Bakkum’s vehicle, Sophia Juarez, 5, and Angel Herman, 20.
Appanoose County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appanoose, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appanoose; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Davis; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Wapello; Worth; Wright Areas of Fog Central and East Early this Morning Fog continues to expand early this morning across portions of central and eastern Iowa, including the Interstate 35 corridor from the Des Moines metro area north to the Minnesota border, and the Interstate 80 corridor from the Des Moines metro east. The fog may be dense in spots with visibilities down to a half mile or less at times. Motorists are advised to prepared for visibilities changing quickly over short distances, slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles as needed, and use low beam headlights.
Appanoose County, IAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appanoose, Boone, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Dallas, Davis, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appanoose; Boone; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Winnebago; Worth; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Iowa StateGlobe Gazette

NIACC receives $6,100 from auto dealers foundation

The Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education awarded $60,000 to 13 automotive programs at community colleges across Iowa as part of its ongoing efforts to support automotive education in the state of Iowa. The grants provide funds for equipment, tools and program development needed by each school. North Iowa Area...
Mason City, IAKIMT

MercyOne announces annual Legend Award

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is presenting its annual Legend Award to Brenda Epsteen. Epsteen is a clinical education specialist in Clinical Practice, Informatics and Education and, according to her nomination letter, “Brenda’s positive attitude makes every project better! She is an amazing leader and mentor to many. This was a time of high stress, laughter, sweat, tears and added grey hairs, but throughout it all, Brenda was a positive influence. Everyone appreciated her calming presence.”
Appanoose County, IAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appanoose, Boone, Cerro Gordo, Davis, Franklin, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appanoose; Boone; Cerro Gordo; Davis; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Jasper; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Wapello; Winnebago; Worth; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.