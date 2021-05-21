The Story of the Original Mustang: The Final Three Model Years (1971–1973)
In the early seventies, the pony car segment was beginning to crumble due to stringent emission standards and exorbitant insurance premiums. Despite this, the second extensive redesign of the company’s popular sports car would go on as planned. Greenlighted by now ex-Ford president Semon "Bunkie" Knudsen in 1968 and drawn up by Gail Halderman, it was introduced in late August 1970 for the following model year.www.autoevolution.com