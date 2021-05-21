newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Story of the Original Mustang: The Final Three Model Years (1971–1973)

By Vlad Radu
Auto Evolution
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early seventies, the pony car segment was beginning to crumble due to stringent emission standards and exorbitant insurance premiums. Despite this, the second extensive redesign of the company’s popular sports car would go on as planned. Greenlighted by now ex-Ford president Semon "Bunkie" Knudsen in 1968 and drawn up by Gail Halderman, it was introduced in late August 1970 for the following model year.

www.autoevolution.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Iacocca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#The Models#Ford Motor Company#Sports Cars#Luxury Cars#Car Models#Model Years#Greenlighted#The Last Major Redesign#Boss#Shelbys#Grande#Cleveland Ho#Sprint#Exterior Decor Group#Mach#V8#Performance Models#Dull Exterior Styling#Plush Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsfordauthority.com

European 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Deliveries Are Now Underway

As we’ve previously reported, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a truly global product, unlike the vehicle it replaced, the Shelby GT350. Mach 1 deliveries began in the U.S. back in February, following a few minor styling tweaks, and now, European 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 deliveries are underway as well.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Retro Race Car Close To Becoming Hot Wheels Toy

If you grew up loving cars, there's a good chance you have a huge collection of Hot Wheels cars stashed in your attic from your childhood collecting dust. Today, Hot Wheels cars are more popular than ever, partially thanks to adult toy car collectors. A game is also being released this year and there have been rumors of a movie tie-in for years.
Carsfordauthority.com

Regular Car Reviews Drives Ultra-Rare 1984 Lincoln Continental Diesel

Generally, rare cars are usually also valuable, highly sought-after cars. But that isn’t always the case. Just take the 1984 Lincoln Continental diesel, for example. Lincoln made roughly 1,500 of these oil burners simply because few people bought one, and today, we rarely see one pop up for sale. However, the 1984 Lincoln Continental diesel featured in this new video from Regular Car Reviews is one of the nicest we’ve seen in a long time, if not ever.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Maverick Spied Testing Alongside Ranger Provides A New Size Comparison: Photos

With production of the 2022 Ford Maverick expected to start in July, Ford Authority now has additional photos of this new model testing with its mid-sized stablemate, the Ford Ranger. We’ve spotted this duo together before, but these new angles and less camouflage on the Maverick provide yet another perspective on FoMoCo’s upcoming compact pickup truck.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is A Serious Mustang Mach-E Rival

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its global reveal back in February but today the South Korean automaker has released additional details relevant for North American buyers. The first piece of interesting news is that all Ioniq 5 buyers will receive unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America's growing network of ultra-fast chargers. By the end of this year, Electrify America aims to have around 800 charging stations nationwide with over 3,500 fast-chargers in operation.
CarsHot Rod

Barn Find! 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee Six-Pack 440

Don't hold it against him, but Jeff Schwartz isn't a Mopar guy—he's a car guy. He certainly wasn't looking for another project when he happened upon this survivor 1971 Dodge Charger Six-Pack 440 Super Bee, but he's in love with it now. Schwartz's credentials as a car guy can't be beat; not only is he the creative and engineering force behind Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois, he's a force to be reckoned with on a road course, and he's built a pile of insane machinery including a 1965 Pontiac Tempest, a 1971 Olds Cutlass, 1972 Chevy Vega, 1967 Ford Custom 500, and a 1981 Pontiac Trans Am—and that's only a fraction of the cars he's built in his garage.
Carsmusclecarsandtrucks.com

MID-ENGINE CAMARO RENDING ADOPTS THE LT2 V8

Long before the C8 Corvette ever made its debut, General Motors had been toying with the idea of a mid-engined ‘Vette. In fact, the story of the sports car we see today really began all the way back in the 1960s with the CERV I and CERV II racing prototypes. And while it took the automaker several decades to finally fulfill the dreams of Zora Arkus-Duntov, it is fun to imagine what could have happened if things had taken a different turn. Thanks to Instagram user Karan Adivi, we have a glimpse of what would have been a very different 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. Known as the “Camaero”, this muscle car rendering is a mid-engine Camaro powered by the C8’s LT2 V8 engine.
Home & GardenCarscoops

What Makes The Jeep Wagoneer And Grand Wagoneer Special?

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer were launched in March and in this promotional video, we get to hear from a number of FCA designers into what makes the duo so special. This clip includes interviews with the likes of FCA chief design officer Ralph Gilles, director of Jeep...
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Debuts As Work-Oriented Electric Pickup

Last week, Ford Authority covered the all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, The Blue Oval’s first fully electric full-size pickup truck. But Ford has another Lightning variant in addition to that groundbreaking truck in the form of the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro: an entry level, commercial work truck ready to tackle anything fleet operators can throw at it.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Expedition Interior Will Feature Several 2021 F-150 Components

As we reported last fall, the 2022 Ford Expedition will feature the same 15.5-inch infotainment screen as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning. However, that isn’t the only interior component the refreshed 2022 Expedition will borrow from the Ford F-150, as Ford Authority has exclusively learned from sources familiar with Ford’s product plans.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford North America Will Eventually Transition To All-Electric Lineup

Earlier this year, Ford’s European arm committed that by mid-2026, 100 percent of its passenger vehicle lineup will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric, or plug-in hybrid and that it will be completely all-electric by 2030. However, Ford North America has thus far refused to set an end date for ICE vehicle sales, citing the unique challenges of the region as the main reason. Regardless, other automakers, including General Motors, have set goals in regards to an all-electric transition, and it seems that Ford North America will indeed eventually electrify its entire lineup as well.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

2010 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Super Snake: Representing The Best Carroll Shelby Had To Offer

Shelby’s plans for the Super Snake Package finally came to fruition in 2007 with a limited production run of specially modified Ford Mustang GT500s. Though very much different from the modern Super Snake design, the concept was actually created in 1967. In collaboration with Ford and Goodyear, Carroll Shelby created one of what was intended to be a line of 50 special edition GT500 models. Unfortunately, the 1967 GT500 Super Snake was deemed too expensive and only one was ever made. This one-of-one car has since changed hands several times and most recently sold at auction for $2.2-million.
Motorsportsgmauthority.com

NASCAR Next Gen Chevy Camaro Revs Engine Alongside Ford, Toyota Rivals: Video

The NASCAR Next Gen cars, including the new Chevy Camaro ZL1 racer, made their official debut during a special event held in North Carolina earlier this month. GM Authority was lucky enough to be on hand for the big unveiling, where we were able to snap a quick video showing the new NASCAR Next Gen Camaro revving its V8 engine alongside its rivals from Ford and Toyota.