The Story of the Original Mustang: The Final Three Model Years (1971–1973)

Long before the C8 Corvette ever made its debut, General Motors had been toying with the idea of a mid-engined ‘Vette. In fact, the story of the sports car we see today really began all the way back in the 1960s with the CERV I and CERV II racing prototypes. And while it took the automaker several decades to finally fulfill the dreams of Zora Arkus-Duntov, it is fun to imagine what could have happened if things had taken a different turn. Thanks to Instagram user Karan Adivi, we have a glimpse of what would have been a very different 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. Known as the “Camaero”, this muscle car rendering is a mid-engine Camaro powered by the C8’s LT2 V8 engine.