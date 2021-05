The Community Feeding Taskforce needs bilingual volunteers who can answer calls to the Food Helpline. Shifts are Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 to 3:00 p.m. Bilingual skills in Spanish are required. Duties include answering calls from those in need of food, redirecting callers to a food pantry closest to where they live and arranging home deliveries for shut-ins. Training is provided; however, volunteers will work from home and must have their own computer and Internet access. To register, please create an account at volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go into the opportunity to Respond to that opportunity. Questions? Contact Bonnie at 571.292.5302.