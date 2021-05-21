Student art pieces in Virtual Art Museum

TYLER — Beginning Saturday, May 22, some local student talent will be on display through the Tyler ISD Virtual Art Museum. According to a news release, the Tyler Museum of Art and Texas Art Education Association are co-hosting the project. Viewers can select a Tyler ISD campus to view a gallery of student art pieces. Viewers can move through the gallery by following the directions on the screen. They can also click the art pieces to learn the inspiration behind them or select the image of the art teacher to learn more about that campus’s art program. Click here and scroll down to “News” for more information.