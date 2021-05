Sixty-five years ago today, rock n’ roll legend Elvis Presley brought his music across the world. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when Elvis Presley wasn’t known around the world. But, everyone starts somewhere! And The King began as a rock n’ roll icon in the United States before soaring to fame with the rest of the world. In fact, it wasn’t until 1956 that he landed his first hit song in the UK. Elvis broke onto the European charts with his song, “Heartbreak Hotel.”