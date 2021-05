You might think the cast of the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso gets recognized wherever they go... but that's not always the case. When ITV sports reporter Chris Skudder interviewed a group of fans outside of Wembley Stadium in London after the FA Cup final on May 15, he thought he was just talking to a bunch of blokes. He had no idea that six of the men were not just football fanatics, they also play football stars on TV: Toheeb Jimoh (Sam), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Kola Bokinni (Isaac), Stephen Manas (Richard), Billy Harris (Colin), and Cristo Fernández (Danny Rojas).