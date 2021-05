The BBC has issued an apology for its “clear failings” in how it handled Princess Diana’s history-making interview in 1995, six months after the interview’s 25th anniversary sparked new scrutiny of how then-BBC reporter Martin Bashir snagged the interview. In response to a report by Lord John Dyson released Thursday, the broadcaster’s director-general Tim Davie said, “It is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this.”