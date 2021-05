Dubai and Turkey are among the destinations that will be on the UK’s “red list” once foreign holidays become legal in England from 17 May.International leisure travel will open up from that date under a traffic light system, whereby destinations are categorised as green, amber or red, the government has confirmed.In a press conference from Number 10 Downing Street, transport secretary Grant Shapps revealed the red list countries, which will incur the tightest restrictions for returning travellers.The list of 43 locations included popular tourist spots such as the Maldives.Transport secretary Grant Shapps said that red list countries are “those...