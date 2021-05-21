Karl’s Bar-B-Q Express Expands to Saucy New Location

Nearly 1,500 Products Competed for Top Specialty Food Association Awards. Carlsbad CA— Bitchin’ Sauce’s Cilantro Chili has won the silver award in the Dip & Salsa category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2021 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry. Cilantro Chili was one of 130 winners selected from nearly 1,500 entries across 49 product categories. The win marks the fourth straight year that one of Bitchin’ Sauce’s flavors have been recognized. Past winners for Bitchin’ Sauce were Original (Gold, 2019), Chipotle (Silver 2018, Bronze, 2019), Bombay (Silver, 2019), Roasted Green Chili & Pepita (Gold, 2018; Gold, 2020), Spinach Artichoke (Bronze, 2020). Products are judged in an anonymous sampling for taste – including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma – ingredient quality, and innovation. The sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center in April following strict safety guidelines.