Eau Claire, WI

Karl’s Bar-B-Q Express Expands to Saucy New Location

Volume One
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDisaster compels creativity and innovation – and that’s precisely what sparked the creation of Karl’s Bar-B-Q Express in Eau Claire, which was founded in 2001 by Eau Claire native Karl Hartkemeyer after his restaurant – one of the Embers locations – was destroyed by a fire. After a seemingly insurmountable...

volumeone.org
