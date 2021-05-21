newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Harry Potter’ TV shows announced, will air on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, TBS

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08b7CX_0a78OGgG00

If you can believe it, it has been almost 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe became the “boy who lived” and appeared in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The first film of the series came out on Nov. 16, 2001, and to celebrate, HBO Max Cartoon Network and TBS will have five nights of viewing all themed on “Harry Potter.”

One of the specials is a television show paying homage to the Potterverse that will challenge Potter fans on their knowledge of the Wizarding World, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The show will comprise four, one-hour challenges and viewers will be able to play along at home, Wizarding World, the official website of everything Harry Potter, said in a news release.

Casting is going on right now. More information can be found here.

There will also be a retrospective special.

The dates of the shows’ airings have not been released, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” grossed more than $1 billion globally and made Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint household names, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Author J.K. Rowling is not directly involved with the productions but her team has been collaborated with, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs#Television Shows#Tbs#Hbo Max Cartoon Network#The Wizarding World#Entertainment Weekly#Potter Fans#Everything Harry Potter#Author J K Rowling#Casting#Homage#Official Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesuploadvr.com

Harry Potter VR Experiences Coming To New York This Summer

Location-based Harry Potter VR experiences will be available at the Harry Potter store opening this summer in New York. The new store will feature two entirely new experiences for Harry Potter fans. The store itself has large props recreated from the movies and totals 21,000 square feet across three floors. It’s located at 935 Broadway and is set to open on June 3.
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Harry Potter New York bringing Butterbeer to the Big Apple for the first time ever

For the first time ever, starting June 3, witches and wizards visiting Harry Potter New York will be able to enjoy the taste of Butterbeer in New York’s only Butterbeer Bar. Upon entering the Butterbeer Bar, fans will be greeted by a giant cascade of glowing Butterbeer bottles, each featuring a collectible MinaLima label. Nearly 1,000 bottles will rise from the floor and “float” over the bar as the iconic beverage moves magically across the ceiling through copper pipes.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Harry Potter Quiz Show and Retrospective Coming to HBO Max

Harry Potter superfans will have the chance to test their knowledge on all things Hogwarts in a new quiz show coming to HBO Max. The unscripted competition show will air over five nights on the streamer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone movie. The limited series will include four one-hour quiz challenges followed by a special retrospective, all set to premiere on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS in the U.S. later this year.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

HBO Max, J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm and Cartoon Network To Bring You BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER New Animated Series

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit a straight to series order for Batman: Caped Crusader, an all-new animated series and reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves and produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho. The news was announced today by Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC) and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS).
TV Seriestvinsider.com

New Animated Series of Batman and Superman Coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network

DC Comics’ most famous superheroes are coming to HBO Max and the Cartoon Network in two brand new animated series. First up is Batman: Caped Crusader, a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm, the man behind the Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992-1995. The series is praised by many as the gold standard of animated superhero storytelling and one of the best depictions of the Dark Knight story.
MoviesPosted by
Q92

All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Returning to HBO Max In June

At long last, all eight Harry Potter movies will be available for streaming on HBO Max starting in June. The incredibly popular franchise first appeared on the streaming platform when it first launched, but then did a vanishing act after just a few months. Now, you can binge-watch the series start to finish, but there's a catch — you only have a month to do so.
TV Serieswearemoviegeeks.com

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Greenlight Straight To Series Order For “Batman: Caped Crusader”

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit a straight to series order for Batman: Caped Crusader, an all-new animated series and reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves and produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho. The news was announced today by Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC) and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS).
Movieschainstoreage.com

More details about Harry Potter NYC flagship

The only official Harry Potter flagship in the world will have a bar — of sorts. Set to open on June 3 in mid-town Manhattan, the three-floor, 21,000-sq.-ft. store will combine interactive elements, exclusive products and 15 different Harry Potter-themed areas. More than 1,000 props will be on display, including some authentic items used in the movies.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Evanna Lynch Visited The New Harry Potter Butterbeer Store, Reveals Why She Thinks The Experience Is So Special

Harry Potter has established itself as one of the most beloved and successful franchises in pop culture. Fans literally grew up with the series, aging with the characters and the stars that played them, like Tom Felton and Emma Watson. The series has spawned a spin-off movie franchise with Fantastic Beasts, which still moves along with its third installment despite setbacks and cast shake-ups. The cast of the original movies is still fond of the time they spent in the Harry Potter Universe. Luna actress Evanna Lynch has recently revealed why she thinks the experience of visiting the new Harry Potter Butterbeer store is so special.
TV SeriesEngadget

TBS and TNT will start airing HBO Max exclusives this summer

What good is a massive media conglomerate if it can't share content to grow user metrics? That's probably what WarnerMedia executives were thinking when they came up with Front Row, a new programming initiative that'll bring HBO Max exclusives to TBS and TNT. Basically, it'll put that streaming content in front of normal cable viewers with limited commercial interruption, both during a weekly block and via video on demand. Viewers get more fresh content, while WarnerMedia gets to extract more value from its offerings. Everybody wins!
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For June

HBO Max has a ton of great material coming in June. In total, over 100 new titles are on their way to the platform throughout the course of next month. Subscribers can enjoy a lot of classic films pulled from Warner Bros.’ library, as well as a few must-see originals, including a couple of the studio’s next big movie releases.