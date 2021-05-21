newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windsor, CT

7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LP55Z_0a78O6wF00

WINDSOR, Conn. — (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam, a series of incidents local police called “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Hartford, prompting an intensified law enforcement investigation and calls by the state NAACP on Thursday for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon said in a statement that it is closing the site until Monday so that additional security measures can be put in place.

“We continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site in Windsor,” Amazon said. “Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in an Amazon workplace.”

Windsor police said they are working with the FBI and state police. A reward has been doubled to $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the culprits. The first noose was found at the site last month.

Connecticut NAACP leaders joined with state and local officials at a news conference outside the site Thursday to condemn what they called racist acts.

“We’re here to make sure that people are safe,” said Scot X. Esdaile, president of the state NAACP. “We’re making sure that the voices are heard and that this situation is dealt with in a professional and adequate way.”

Carlos Best, an iron worker and foreman at the site, said he has heard racist remarks there, including some made by a worker that he fired.

“Personally, on this job here, I have seen a lot of racism,” he said at the news conference. "This is not the only construction site that these things occur on, and it has to stop.”

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Windsor, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
Windsor, CT
Government
Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Noose#Fbi#State Police#Conn#Fbi#Connecticut Amazon#Ap#Construction#Windsor Police#Suspect#Connecticut Naacp Leaders#Incidents#North#Law Enforcement#Hate Crimes#Racist Acts#Discrimination#Racist Remarks#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
WDBO

UK Black activist critical in hospital after shooting

LONDON — (AP) — An activist who has played a leading role in anti-racism demonstrations in Britain was in critical condition in a London hospital on Monday after being shot. The Taking the Initiative Party said Sasha Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year,...
Columbia, SCPosted by
WDBO

Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — A weeklong manhunt for a suspect wanted in the killings of four people ended without another shot fired Monday morning as hundreds of officers surrounded him in South Carolina, authorities said. Neither Tyler Terry nor the more than 300 officers searching for him were hurt...
Reno, NVPosted by
WDBO

Russian to be deported after foiled Tesla ransomware plot

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A Russian man was sentenced Monday to what amounted to time already served in U.S. government custody and will be deported after pleading guilty to trying to pay a Tesla employee $500,000 to install computer malware at the company’s Nevada electric battery plant in a bid to steal company secrets for ransom.
Ohio StatePosted by
WDBO

Peloton plans to build first US factory in Ohio, add 2K jobs

Peloton plans to spend about $400 million to build its first U.S. factory in Ohio. The exercise equipment maker said Monday that the Peloton Output Park will make the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread starting in 2023. It will have more than 200 acres and more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing, office and amenities space.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WDBO

Supreme Court: Guam can pursue $160M dump cleanup lawsuit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court says the U.S. territory of Guam can pursue a $160 million lawsuit against the federal government over the cost of cleaning up a landfill on the island. The justices on Monday unanimously overturned a lower court decision that had said Guam had waited...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WDBO

Chicago priest Pfleger reinstated after abuse investigation

CHICAGO — (AP) — Nationally known activist Chicago priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger will be reinstated as the leader of his parish after an investigation found “no reason to suspect” he sexually abused children, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago announced Monday. The archdiocese said in January that leaders asked...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: WHO considers ways to strengthen urgent response

GENEVA — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are among those rallying around efforts to strengthen the World Health Organization and the fight against pandemics as the U.N. agency opened its annual assembly with a draft resolution in the works that acknowledges missteps in the response to COVID-19. The European Union and Vanuatu are behind the resolution that would create a working group on strengthening WHO’s readiness and response to health emergencies.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Eyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Windsor, CThotnewhiphop.com

Amazon Offers $50K Reward After Nooses Found Hanging At Facility: Report

The last time there was this big of a noose scandal, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had reportedly found a rope hanging in his garage. The investigation didn't lead to any suspects or arrests, and it was determined by authorities that the noose wasn't left maliciously. Still, during a time when social and political tensions were high, people were on guard.