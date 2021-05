Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.