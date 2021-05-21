Bruno Mars Has The Most Diamond Singles In History

It’s hard to imagine, but apparently H.E.R., Kehlani, and Zendaya were almost in a band together. In a virtual interview with Carlos Watson, H.E.R. casually disclosed this information while speaking on musicians she had met while growing up in the Cali music scene. “Dylan Wiggins, who is D’Wayne Wiggins’s son from Tony! Toni! Toné! – we used to be in a band together,” the Grammy and recent Oscar winner said. “We used to perform together when we were really young and Kehlani was actually in our band. We all used to sing together. Zendaya was going to be in it at one point. But yeah, they all grew up together. I came into the picture in Oakland and we used to perform together.”