Bruno Mars Has The Most Diamond Singles In History
Diamond singles aren't exactly common in the music industry, with the required criteria being ten million in total sales. For an artist to reach such lofty heights, that artist must reach the pinnacle of commercial stardom and accessibility. Being that he's no stranger to those very qualities, it's not entirely surprising to see that the multitalented Bruno Mars has hit an incredible new milestone, making history as the first artist ever to secure five diamond-certified singles.www.hotnewhiphop.com