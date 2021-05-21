AINsight: On the Precipice of Another Talent Shortage

The challenges for recruiting in hospitality at the moment are unprecedented both in the US and the UK. The jobs market has inverted, and there are currently many more roles than there are people searching for jobs. The extent of this imbalance has taken the industry by surprise and put many companies on the back foot and struggling to reopen fully. So what can employers do to get the talent they need, not just in the hospitality industry but also in other sectors where talent is in short supply.