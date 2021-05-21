newsbreak-logo
AINsight: On the Precipice of Another Talent Shortage

By Sheryl Barden
Aviation International News
 3 days ago

There’s a clear return to flying as vaccinations ramp up and regions reopen. In fact, just this week, a business aviation director told me that all three of his company’s aircraft were in use—along with a NetJets share. Other flight departments have sent executives to India and Europe. Business aviation is back!

