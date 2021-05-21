‘The Deep House’: Directors of French Horror Film ‘Inside’ Explore an Underwater Haunted House [Trailer]

"You'd be surprised what the human brain can edit out when it can't handle the truth…" Magnet Pictures has debuted the first full trailer for the British horror film Censor, marking the feature directorial debut of editor / filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, earning mixed reviews - Zofia wrote a positive review of it for the site. After viewing a strangely familiar "video nasty" for her job, Enid, a meticulous film censor, sets out to solve the past mystery of her sister's disappearance, embarking on a quest that dissolves the line between fiction and reality. It's set back in a different time in the UK when horrible horror films were edited by censors, and the plot is about one censor who gets sucked into the videos' darkness. Niamh Algar stars as Enid, joined by Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller, and Clare Holman. I'm not the biggest fan of the film, but this sneaky poster & trailer make me want to give it another look. See below.