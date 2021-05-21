‘The Deep House’: Directors of French Horror Film ‘Inside’ Explore an Underwater Haunted House [Trailer]
How do you put a fresh new spin on the classic haunted house movie? Well, going below the depths and taking an aquatic horror approach is certainly a good place to start…. French filmmaking duo Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, best known for their ultra-violent Inside, as well as Livid and Leatherface, are next diving into aquatic horror with The Deep House, in which a couple of divers discover a haunting in the depths of a lake.