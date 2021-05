Many people know Bob Wills as the King of Western Swing. However, he was even more than that. Wills was a bandleader, fiddle player, and one of the originators of western swing. He was also an actor and one of the best medicine show performers in American history. However, the sound that he created with his Texas Playboys laid the groundwork for modern country music. Many of the biggest stars of the genre count Wills among their major influences. For instance, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Buck Owens, and Merle Haggard all built their careers around the sound that Wills and his Playboys laid down in the early twentieth century.