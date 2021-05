Friday marks the beginning of a renaissance in downtown Colorado Springs, with the opening of Weidner Field. It comes about just as society moves closer to the herd immunity that will end the worldwide pandemic. It comes a week after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lifted the statewide mask mandate and announced the return of major public events. This long-sought stadium opens just as the new spring brings warmth, rain, increasing hours of sunshine, and new life to our region.