Avon, MN

Avon Man Seriously Burned in a Workplace Accident Tuesday

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – A 21-year-old Avon man was seriously injured Tuesday in a workplace accident. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says about 7:45 p.m., Peter Hagemann was working at The Landing Bar and Restaurant in Avon Township when he was trying to relieve pressure on a piece of commercial kitchen equipment. Hot cooking oil spilled out and burned Hagemann. The sheriff’s office says he sustained significant oil burns on his arms and back.

knsiradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
