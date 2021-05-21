Avon Man Seriously Burned in a Workplace Accident Tuesday

On May 16, 2021 at approximately 1:36 p.m., a Stearns County Deputy located a crash on County Road 8, north of Hubert Lane in Rockville Township. The deputy observed a vehicle in the ditch that appeared to have rolled once and landed on its wheels at the edge of the field. The driver, Kimberly Ann Fennema, 25, of Cold Spring and her juvenile passenger were outside of the vehicle when the deputy arrived and had no apparent injuries.