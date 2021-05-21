Avon Man Seriously Burned in a Workplace Accident Tuesday
(KNSI) – A 21-year-old Avon man was seriously injured Tuesday in a workplace accident. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says about 7:45 p.m., Peter Hagemann was working at The Landing Bar and Restaurant in Avon Township when he was trying to relieve pressure on a piece of commercial kitchen equipment. Hot cooking oil spilled out and burned Hagemann. The sheriff’s office says he sustained significant oil burns on his arms and back.knsiradio.com