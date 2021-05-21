Essential Tools
There are several tools that every gardener should have. Here are the basics as well as some items that can go on your wish list. A sturdy garden cart makes hauling bags of manure and carloads of new plants a breeze. Gardener’s Supply Company’s classic garden cart has become a must-have tool for gardeners across the country. It won’t tip over like a wheelbarrow, holds up to 400 pounds, and is easy to maneuver. A sliding dump door makes for easy unloading. The cart now comes in a cheery red hue, too. ($199.00; Gardener’s Supply Company; www.gardeners.com)www.finegardening.com