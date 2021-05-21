Coco Gauff reaches 1st clay final in Parma, faces Wang Qiang

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached her first clay-court final by beating Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 at the Emilia-Romagna Open. It’s a second career WTA final for the 17-year-old American, who reached her first semifinal on clay last week at the Italian Open. She is gearing up for the French Open, which starts May 30. Siniakova eliminated Serena Williams in the second round. Gauff will face 48th-ranked Wang Qiang in Saturday's final. Wang defeated former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-2, 7-6 (3). Gauff is aiming for her second career title. She lifted the trophy in Lienz, Austria, in 2019.