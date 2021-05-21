Steelers' Eric Ebron Will Join Elite Tight End Group in Nashville

PITTSBURGH -- Tight End University welcomed Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Eric Ebron to their group of participants.

Last week, Tight End U announced Ebron will be joining a long list of credible players at the position to join them in Nashville this summer.

The group was created by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olson, and invites several of the league's best tight ends to work out together during the offseason.

Ebron is joining AFC North rivals Mark Andrews and David Njoku, along with Kittle, Kelce, Olson, Darren Waller, TJ Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Robert Tonyan, Noah Fant, Zach Ertz, Cole Kmet, Jonnu Smith and rookie Kyle Pitts at the event.

It's not know what the tight ends' time in Nashville will consist of, but with all the elite players at the position, you'd imagine everyone who attends will gain some knowledge to better their game.

Ebron is heading into the final year of his contract with the Steelers. Pittsburgh selected Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of last month's draft, but there doesn't seem to be much pressure on the rookie to surpass Ebron anytime soon.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

