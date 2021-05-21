Calaveras County celebrates one year anniversary of TEAM Court

The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency. A courtroom is not a place where you expect to find scenes of celebration and tears of joy. Unless, of course, you are sitting in drug court. May is National Drug Court Month, and drug courts throughout California will join the nearly 4,000 such programs nationwide in celebration. This year alone, more than 150,000 individuals nationwide who entered the justice or the child welfare system due to addiction will receive lifesaving treatment and the chance to repair their lives, reconnect with their families, and find long-term recovery. National Drug Court Month is a celebration of the lives restored by drug court, and it sends the powerful message that these programs must be expanded to reach more people in need. More than 30 years ago, the first drug court opened its doors with a simple premise: Rather than continue to allow individuals with long histories of addiction and crime to cycle through the justice system at great expense to the public, use the leverage of the court to keep them engaged in treatment long enough to be successful. Today, drug courts and other treatment courts have proven that a combination of accountability and compassion saves lives while also saving valuable resources and reducing exorbitant criminal justice costs.