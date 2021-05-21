newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County celebrates one year anniversary of TEAM Court

Calaveras Enterprise
 2 days ago

The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency. A courtroom is not a place where you expect to find scenes of celebration and tears of joy. Unless, of course, you are sitting in drug court. May is National Drug Court Month, and drug courts throughout California will join the nearly 4,000 such programs nationwide in celebration. This year alone, more than 150,000 individuals nationwide who entered the justice or the child welfare system due to addiction will receive lifesaving treatment and the chance to repair their lives, reconnect with their families, and find long-term recovery. National Drug Court Month is a celebration of the lives restored by drug court, and it sends the powerful message that these programs must be expanded to reach more people in need. More than 30 years ago, the first drug court opened its doors with a simple premise: Rather than continue to allow individuals with long histories of addiction and crime to cycle through the justice system at great expense to the public, use the leverage of the court to keep them engaged in treatment long enough to be successful. Today, drug courts and other treatment courts have proven that a combination of accountability and compassion saves lives while also saving valuable resources and reducing exorbitant criminal justice costs.

www.calaverasenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Courts#Health And Human Services#Child Welfare#County Court#National Drug Court Month#Dependency Drug Court#Social Services#Behavioral Health#About Team Court#Nationwide#June#Team Court Participants#Chosen Family Members#Lifesaving Treatment#Deputy Director#Addiction#Joy#Judge Sanders#Gift Cards#Doors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties Remain In The Orange Tier

Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Amador has now moved to the Yellow Tier. The State released this week’s Blueprint update today with data for the week ending May 8th. Tuolumne County’s Case Rate increased to 3.3, and the Test Positivity Rate is at 1.7 percent. Calaveras is at 4.5 Case Rate with a Test Positivity Rate of 3.2 percent, Mariposa is at a 2.4 Case Rate and a Test Positivity Rate of 1.1 percent while Amador is at a 2.6 Case Rate and .5 percent Test Positivity Rate. Metrics exclude prisons and are calculated per 100,000 population with Tuolumne’s population estimated at 52,351, Calaveras’s population 44,289, Mariposa 17,795 and Amador 38,531.
Madera County, CAsierranewsonline.com

Madera County Homeless Assessment

Madera County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) Releases Health Assessment Focused on the Madera County Homeless Population. MCDPH has published a homeless needs assessment. Key findings from the MCDPH Homeless Assessment: Access and Barriers to Care show that more than 4 in 5 homeless individuals have at least one ongoing health or mental health condition and 1 out of 5 cannot get care when sick/ill putting them a high risk for poorer health outcomes.
Calaveras County, CACalaveras Enterprise

Pending legislation threatens choices of Calaveras County schools

Calaveras county has a strong history of offering educational options to students and families. With the onset of COVID-19, schools had to adjust quickly to new models for learning. The goal of educational leaders in Calaveras is to ensure various educational opportunities that fit students and their families’ individual needs.
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Keeping Educational Choices Alive in Calaveras County

Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik. Calaveras county has a strong history of offering educational options to students and families. With the onset of COVID-19, schools had to adjust quickly to new models for learning. The goal of educational leaders in Calaveras is to ensure various educational opportunities that fit students and their families’ individual needs.
Midland County, TXcbs7.com

Midland County drug court celebrates graduating class

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County drug court celebrated its latest graduating class for Spring 2021. The County adult felony drug, transitional treatment and DWI courts provide treatment programs for participants. The primary goal of the program is to help individuals become sober and crime free. The program also...
Imperial County, CAkyma.com

Public Hearing Mental Health Board Meeting

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Annual Update is currently available for public review and comment until Tuesday, June 1. That same Tuesday, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services (ICBHS) plans to hold a virtual Mental Health Board Meeting from 12-1 p.m. over Zoom where comments will be heard. In the meantime, ICBHS welcomes feedback via Survey Monkey.
California StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in California

The U.S. has reported more than 32.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 4, 2021. More than 570,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Homecoming Getting Underway

Angels Camp, CA — The four-day Calaveras County Homecoming runs today through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Angels Camp. Fair CEO Laurie Giannini says it is a reimagined version of the annual fair event. “We will have frog jumping, arena events, livestock shows, junior exhibits, a museum on the grounds, a small kiddie carnival, shopping and of course fair food.”
Jackson County, INTribTown.com

Day of Caring celebrates 25 years in Jackson County

In the past, Jackson County United Way had little trouble finding volunteers to complete an abundance of projects for its Day of Caring event each year. Over the years, thousands of projects, volunteers and hours have been accomplished throughout the county. That changed this past year because of the COVID-19...
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 10:45am: A fire near the Highway 12 and 26 intersection is now contained, according to CAL Fire. The revised size estimate is 1/2 acre. Original story posted at 10:35am: Calaveras County, CA — Officials are responding to a vegetation fire reported to be near the intersection of Highway 12 and 26 in Calaveras County.