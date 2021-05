Mick Fleetwood spoke about his rekindled relationship with Lindsey Buckingham — but also hinted that a Fleetwood Mac reunion with the guitarist may not be in the cards. During a chat with Relix, Fleetwood talked about the pair making peace, having moved past the ugliness and legalities that caused Buckingham's 2018 exile from the band: “I also reconnected with Lindsey Buckingham, and that’s been a nice connection to have. (Some of the animosity) has definitely gone away, and he actually reconnected with me when he heard that (Fleetwood Mac co-founder) Peter (Green) had passed away. And we’ve had some really enjoyable, philosophically a-OK conversations. We know there were things that weren’t going right, and that were going right, and I get quietly reminded about that. That’s why, no matter what we were unhappy about, the reconnect is great.”