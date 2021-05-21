Two fugitives arrested in Salt Lake City after shootout with U.S. Marshals

No one was injured when U.S. Marshals engaged in a shootout with two fugitives in Salt Lake City on Thursday morning. According to the U.S. Marshals, members of its Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team attempted to arrest two people at a home in the area of 500 South and Redwood Road at about 8:45 a.m. As they approached the home, the marshals “took a barrage of gunfire” — believed to be 15-20 rounds — from inside the home, according to a news release.