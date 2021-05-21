newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Two fugitives arrested in Salt Lake City after shootout with U.S. Marshals

By Scott D. Pierce
Salt Lake Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one was injured when U.S. Marshals engaged in a shootout with two fugitives in Salt Lake City on Thursday morning. According to the U.S. Marshals, members of its Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team attempted to arrest two people at a home in the area of 500 South and Redwood Road at about 8:45 a.m. As they approached the home, the marshals “took a barrage of gunfire” — believed to be 15-20 rounds — from inside the home, according to a news release.

www.sltrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Valley City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
City
West Valley City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
West Valley City, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#Fugitives#City Police#Man City#Valley Fire#The U S Marshals#Unified Police Swat#Home#Strike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Salt Lake City, UTkjzz.com

Man stabbed while defending girlfriend in Salt Lake City

(KUTV) — A 29-year-old man sustained several injuries while police said he was defending his girlfriend from a group of men in Salt Lake City. Police said the girlfriend was being harassed by the men in the area of 50 E. Exchange Place over the weekend when the boyfriend stepped in. During the altercation, the boyfriend was allegedly stabbed and sustained several lacerations.
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests […]
Salt Lake City, UTMiddletown Press

Swastika found scratched into Salt Lake City Jewish center

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A swastika was found scratched into the door of a Jewish community center in Salt Lake City Sunday morning. Salt Lake City police received a call reporting the vandalism at the Chabad Jewish Community Center Synagogue around 8:30 a.m., according to the department. In a...
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah man kidnaps, threatens to kill woman who wouldn't marry him, police say

WEST JORDAN — A man who police say wouldn't take no for an answer regarding his marriage proposal was arrested over the weekend and accused of aggravated kidnapping. Kolbe Lee James, 24, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of assault, making a threat of violence and electronic communication harassment.
Salt Lake City, UTkslnewsradio.com

Man stabbed after defending his girlfriend

SALT LAKE CITY — A stabbing in downtown Salt Lake City early Sunday morning sent a man to the hospital with multiple lacerations. Salt Lake City police confirm a man was stabbed near 50 E. Exchange Place in the area of the Green Pig bar around 12:30 a.m. Lt. Steve...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Two West Valley City men found dead in Utah Lake

Two men were found dead in Utah Lake after they had been reported missing early Sunday morning. A search and rescue team first found the watercraft that belonged to brothers Jorge Anica, 33, and Manuel Anica, 21, at around 9 a.m. Less than an hour later, the bodies of both men were found not far from each other.