Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ciales, Manati, Morovis, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 14:38:00 Expires: 2021-05-21 15:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ciales; Manati; Morovis; Vega Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Vega Baja Municipality in Puerto Rico Morovis Municipality in Puerto Rico Ciales Municipality in Puerto Rico Manati Municipality in Puerto Rico * Until 215 PM AST * At 137 PM AST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morovis moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...50-60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov