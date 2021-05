The Duke is a mysterious character in Resident Evil Village who sells items and various upgrades that will help you on your journey. Not much is known about where he came from or what his intentions are, but all that matters to him is making a profit. He sells great (albeit a bit expensive) items that range from weapon upgrades to new crafting recipes, but you won’t ever have enough Lei to buy everything you want. Especially in the early portions of the game, choosing the right things to buy can make your life a whole lot easier. Thankfully, Lei is fairly common and you should be able to scrounge up enough cash to buy the best Resident Evil Village upgrades for the early game before you escape Castle Dimitrescu. These are the best upgrades you should buy first from the Duke’s shop in Resident Evil Village.