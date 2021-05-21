Feds Arrest Proud Boy Who Allegedly Yelled ‘Let’s Take The F*cking Capitol!’ On Jan. 6

A Florida man has been arrested for participating in the Capitol riots after he posted pictures and video from the Jan. 6 insurrection, and at one point commented, “You know I was there, right?” to another user, the feds said. John Maron Nassif has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, violent entry, and entering a restricted building without lawful authority. According to an arrest affidavit, the FBI was approached by multiple tipsters, including one of Nassif’s Facebook friends who showed them the incriminating posts, and pointed out that Nassif’s voice can be clearly heard in one of the videos he posted showing rioters entering the Capitol building. “Be careful what you post,” another Facebook user had warned Nassif. Nassif, who is being assigned a public defender because he lacks the money for a private attorney, faces a maximum of up to a year in prison, a year of probation, and a $100,000 fine.