newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Feds Arrest Proud Boy Who Allegedly Yelled ‘Let’s Take The F*cking Capitol!’ On Jan. 6

By Zoë Richards
TPM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities arrested a Florida man with alleged ties to the Proud Boys who they said shouted “Let’s take the fucking Capitol!” an hour before the Jan. 6 attack, while marching with a swarm of Proud Boys around the building. According to charging documents, authorities have identified 28-year-old Daniel Lyons Scott...

talkingpointsmemo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accused Of Assault#The Boy#The Assault#Federal Charges#Justice Charges#The Proud Boys#The Wall Street Journal#The Daily Herald#Propublica#Congress#Usa Today#The Justice Department#Oath Keepers#Guns Trump#U S Capitol Police#Alleged Capitol Rioters#Feds#Capitol Grounds#Man#Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Parler
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Judge Denies Bail For Two Rioters Charged For Attacking Officer Sicknick At The Capitol Riot

A federal district court judge denied bail on Tuesday for two men charged with assaulting Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, according to multiple sources. Judge Thomas Hogan ruled that Julian Khater and George Tanios will remain in prison until their scheduled court dates after allegedly spraying three police officers, including Officer Brian Sicknick, with bear and pepper spray, according to court documents. Hogan said there is evidence that the two suspects pose a potential threat to their communities, according to The Hill.
Neptune Beach, FLPosted by
WOKV

Neptune Beach man arrested for his alleged role in breach of U.S. Capitol

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A Neptune Beach man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Daniel Paul Gray, 41, is charged with federal offenses that include forcibly assaulting, resisting, impeding and interfering with police; engaging in acts of physical violence in the Capitol building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, among other charges, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Seminole County, FLfox35orlando.com

Seminole County man arrested for alleged role in Capitol riot

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who reportedly posted Facebook photos from the Capitol riot has now been arrested for his alleged role there. John Nassif, of Seminole County, is accused of being inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, during the insurrection. John Maron Nassif, 55, of Chuluota,...
Militarywnctimes.com

Active Duty U.S. Marine Corps Officer Arrested for Assault on Fed Law Enforcement Officer Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON -- Thursday, May 13, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office District of. An active duty U.S. Marine Corps commissioned officer stationed at the Marine Corps Base Quantico was arrested today in Virginia and charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Presidential ElectionRoll Call Online

Capitol Police IG casts doubt on department’s Jan. 6 timeline

The Capitol Police inspector general’s review of what happened on Jan. 6? It could take a while. That was the upshot from Monday’s House Administration hearing, in which Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton told the committee he could not vouch for the department’s internal timelines on the day the Capitol was attacked by supporters of President Donald Trump, seeking to disrupt the Electoral College victory certification for Joe Biden.
Congress & CourtsRepublic

The Latest: Rosen ‘proud’ of DOJ’s response to Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — The Latest on congressional testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot (all times local):. Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen says he is “proud” of the Department of Justice’s response to the Capitol insurrection. Rosen testified Wednesday before a House panel examining the federal response to the deadly...
ProtestsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grandma Gossip Helped Lead FBI to Capitol Riot Suspect, Officials Say

A conversation between two women led to the arrest of a New Jersey man in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents. More than a week after the siege led by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the mother of Robert Lee Petrosh told a friend her son had participated in the mob that stormed into the Capitol, authorities said. That friend then told her grandson, who informed the FBI about his alleged role, according to the document.
U.S. PoliticsWorld Socialist Web Site

Inspector General confirms Capitol Police ignored fascist Proud Boy mob on January 6

US Capitol Police (USCP) Inspector General Michael Bolton testified Monday before the Committee on House Administration, reviewing the contents of his third flash report, ostensibly dedicated to identifying “deficiencies” in Capitol Police threat assessment and counter-surveillance operations, before and during the attempted January 6 coup. The hearing confirmed that on...
U.S. PoliticsDerrick

FBI employee accused of storing classified documents at home

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department said Friday. Kendra Kingsbury, 48, is accused of having unauthorized possession of a broad swath of...
Seattle, WAMarietta Daily Journal

Proud Boy charged with assault following Jan. 6 Capitol breach

SEATTLE — A former Arlington man identified as a prominent member of the Proud Boys extremist group has been charged in Washington, D.C., federal court with breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, obstructing Congress and assaulting a federal officer. Daniel Lyons Scott, 27, was arrested...
ProtestsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘I Was There’: Capitol Rioter’s Damning Facebook Posts Lead to Arrest

A Florida man has been arrested for participating in the Capitol riots after he posted pictures and video from the Jan. 6 insurrection, and at one point commented, “You know I was there, right?” to another user, the feds said. John Maron Nassif has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, violent entry, and entering a restricted building without lawful authority. According to an arrest affidavit, the FBI was approached by multiple tipsters, including one of Nassif’s Facebook friends who showed them the incriminating posts, and pointed out that Nassif’s voice can be clearly heard in one of the videos he posted showing rioters entering the Capitol building. “Be careful what you post,” another Facebook user had warned Nassif. Nassif, who is being assigned a public defender because he lacks the money for a private attorney, faces a maximum of up to a year in prison, a year of probation, and a $100,000 fine.
Protestspoliticsny.com

Midwood man arrested for alleged participation in Capitol riot

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. A Midwood man was arrested by federal agents Tuesday morning on suspicion that he participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. Anton Lunyk, 26, was charged with breaking into a federal building, disorderly conduct, and attempting to disrupt the...