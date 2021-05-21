newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

All that Lego has a purpose: Researchers find that spatial memory improves kids' mathematical powers

By Lindsay Clark
theregister.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of Swedish scientists have been able to show that practising maths is not the only way to get better at the subject. For a long time, it has been observed that the ability to remember the shapes of objects and manipulate them in one's imagination is closely linked with a propensity for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

www.theregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Semiconductor Memory#Spatial Memory#Cognitive Science#Cognitive Abilities#Data Science#Social Cognition#Physical Objects#Swedish#Karolinska Institutet#Nature Human Behaviour#American#Cna#Phoenix Locker#Russian#Evil Corp#The European Commission#Sk Hynix#Korean#Ses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Lego
News Break
NASA
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Science
News Break
Intel
News Break
Batman
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Computer Science
Related
ScienceNational Science Foundation (press release)

Researchers develop mathematical model to predict disease spread patterns

Predicting where, in what patterns and how quickly disease will spread. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials considered contact tracing the most effective way to anticipate the virus's migration from initial, densely populated hot spots to new locations. Months later, infections were being recorded in similar patterns in nearly every region of the country, both urban and rural.
ScienceNational Science Foundation (press release)

Dear Colleague Letter: International Collaboration Supplements in Quantum Information Science and Engineering Research

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has long supported research to advance quantum information science and engineering (QIS) from laboratory theory into practical reality and lay the foundations for the next century of quantum discovery. Building on this core investment in QIS, NSF launched a series of investments to catalyze discovery by fostering multidisciplinary collaborations connecting underlying quantum principles with future quantum systems. This multi-pronged effort is aimed at advancing the fundamental understanding of quantum phenomena, materials, and systems toward revolutionary advances in quantum information science. As the science and engineering enterprise continues to expand, global engagement is necessary to address the most complex research challenges, including those being explored through NSF awards in quantum information science and engineering, including QIS and Quantum Leap.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Spatial Power Spectrum and Derived Turbulent Properties of Isolated Galaxies

The turbulent dynamics of nearby and extragalactic gas structures can be studied with the column density power spectrum, which is often described by a broken this http URL an extragalactic context, the breaks in the power spectra have been interpreted to constrain the disc scale height, which marks a transition from 2D disc-like to 3D motion. However, this interpretation has recently been questioned when accounting for instrumental effects. We use numerical simulations to study the spatial power spectra of isolated galaxies and investigate the origins of the break scale. We split the gas into various phases and analyze the time evolution of the power spectrum characteristics, such as the slope(s) and the break scale. We find that the break scale is phase dependent. The physics traced by the break scale also differ: in the warm gas it marks the transition from 2D (disk-like) to 3D (isotropic) turbulence. In the cold gas, the break scale traces the typical size of molecular clouds. We further show that the break scale almost never traces the disc scale height. We study turbulent properties of the ISM to show that, in the case where the break scale traces a transition to isotropic turbulence, the fraction of required accretion energy to sustain turbulent motions in the ISM increases significantly. Lastly, we demonstrate through simulated observations that it is crucial to account for observational effects, such as the beam and instrumental noise, in order to accurately recover the break scale in real observations.
CollegesDartmouth

Undergraduate Researchers Reveal Findings

See videos of each of the research presentations. "Undergraduate research is among the most powerful experiential learning opportunities we provide on our campus," said President Philip J. Hanlon '77, as he and his wife, Gail Gentes, welcomed viewers to a virtual presentation of senior honors thesis projects, which began May 4.
Businesstheregister.com

Google to venture where Apple soared and Microsoft crashed – physical retail

Google is to open its first physical retail store in New York, giving eager customers a chance to fondle the company's products in person. Well, as in person as pandemic restrictions currently allow. Google notes that shopping has changed "forever" due to COVID-19 so plans to restrict numbers of punters and keep everything as squeaky clean as possible.
ChemistryNature.com

Frosty reception for algorithm that predicts research papers' impact

A mathematical model designed to forecast the success of biotechnology papers has drawn criticism from researchers. For years, researchers have been trying to find formulae that can accurately predict the future impact of scholarly papers. The latest attempt — a machine-learning algorithm unveiled in Nature Biotechnology on 17 May1 — has proved controversial.
Scienceopenaccessgovernment.org

Researchers reveal exercises to help children with mathematics

The research team at Karolinska Institutet found that visual working memory and reasoning tasks helped children with mathematics skills. Throughout the pandemic, teachers have been working to translate concepts over Zoom and keep children learning. A group of scientists figured out how to conduct long-range biological experiments, while others worked on fighting discrimination in their student populations.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Needles For Medical Purposes Market Thorough Research Study, Future Strategy, Competitive Landscape And Forecast To 2031

Global Needles for Medical Purposes Market 2021 is a complete research study which portrays the present Needles for Medical Purposes industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Needles for Medical Purposes market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Needles for Medical Purposes development status is presented in this report. The key Needles for Medical Purposes market trends which have led to the development of Needles for Medical Purposes will drive useful market insights.
ScienceNature.com

A network linking scene perception and spatial memory systems in posterior cerebral cortex

The neural systems supporting scene-perception and spatial-memory systems of the human brain are well-described. But how do these neural systems interact? Here, using fine-grained individual-subject fMRI, we report three cortical areas of the human brain, each lying immediately anterior to a region of the scene perception network in posterior cerebral cortex, that selectively activate when recalling familiar real-world locations. Despite their close proximity to the scene-perception areas, network analyses show that these regions constitute a distinct functional network that interfaces with spatial memory systems during naturalistic scene understanding. These “place-memory areas” offer a new framework for understanding how the brain implements memory-guided visual behaviors, including navigation.
ScienceNational Science Foundation (press release)

Dear Colleague Letter: Noyce Research Experiences in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Settings for Pre-Service Teachers

This Dear Colleague Letter (DCL) seeks to highlight information in Program Solicitation NSF 21-578 about funding opportunities to support research experiences in STEM settings for pre-service K-12 teachers. The Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship (Noyce) program encourages proposal submissions for projects seeking to provide research experiences for pre-service teachers enrolled in an Noyce-eligible STEM major or degree.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

New research will improve safety and quality of Heparin

A new method to analyse the blood thinning drug Heparin has been developed that can pinpoint contaminants more accurately and quickly, providing greater quality control and safety. An interdisciplinary team from the University of Nottingham's Schools of Pharmacy and Medicine have used the latest chemical imaging technology to identify contaminants...
ScienceNature.com

QUAREP-LiMi: a community endeavor to advance quality assessment and reproducibility in light microscopy

The community-driven initiative Quality Assessment and Reproducibility for Instruments & Images in Light Microscopy (QUAREP-LiMi) wants to improve reproducibility for light microscopy image data through quality control (QC) management of instruments and images. It aims for a common set of QC guidelines for hardware calibration and image acquisition, management and analysis.
ScienceLumia UK

Q&A: Peter Lee on the COVID-19 pandemic, societal resilience and crisis-response science

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended every aspect of society and, at the same time, the urgent need for a response has spurred collaboration, innovation and creativity. Microsoft has created a Resilience series to highlight some of the research projects, technologies and ideas that emerged from the pandemic and the people who made them possible. To understand how this pandemic has affected the research community, we talked with Peter Lee, head of Microsoft Research and Incubations. Here is an excerpt of that conversation. Learn more about societal resilience as an emerging research area on the MSR blog.
WorkoutsFox 59

Researchers find link between exercise and sense of purpose in life

(NEXSTAR) – Researchers at Harvard University and the University of Warwick have given us another reason to hit the gym. According to their study, published last week in the journal Genome Medicine, regular exercise can increase one’s sense of purpose in life. The opposite is true as well, the researchers...
MarketsNature.com

Is the worst of the COVID-19 global pandemic yet to come? Application of financial mathematics as candidate predictive tools

The Elliott Wave principle is a time-honored, oft-used method for predicting variations in the financial markets. It is based on the notion that human emotions drive financial decisions. In the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic, human emotions are similarly decisive, for instance in that they determine one’s willingness to be vaccinated, and/or to follow preventive measures including the personal wearing of masks, the application of social distancing protocols, and frequent handwashing. On this basis, we postulated that the Elliott Wave Principle may similarly be used to predict the future evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. We demonstrated that this method reproduces the data pattern for various countries and the world (daily new cases). Potential scenarios were then extrapolated, from the best-case corresponding to a rapid, full vaccination of the population, to the utterly disastrous case of slow vaccination, and poor adherence to preventive protocols.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A Mathematical Definition of Particle Methods

We provide a formal definition for a class of algorithms known as "particle methods". Particle methods are used in scientific computing. They include popular simulation methods, such as Discrete Element Methods (DEM), Molecular Dynamics (MD), Particle Strength Exchange (PSE), and Smoothed Particle Hydrodynamics (SPH), but also particle-based image processing methods, point-based computer graphics, and computational optimization algorithms using point samples. All of these rest on a common concept, which we here formally define. The presented definition of particle methods makes it possible to distinguish what formally constitutes a particle method, and what not. It also enables us to define different sub-classes of particle methods that differ with respect to their computational complexity and power. Our definition is purely formal, independent of any application. After stating the definition, we therefore illustrate how several well-known particle methods can be formalized in our framework, and we show how the formal definition can be used to formulate novel particle methods for non-canonical problems.
Agriculturegreateroklahomacity.com

Behind-the-scenes researchers work to improve wheat at OSU

Helping farmers in Oklahoma and around the world grow wheat to flourish despite challenges that might range from stripe rust to greenbug infestation involves a sizable team of federal and state researchers and extension educators working in collaboration at Oklahoma State University. Many are familiar to producers in the state,...