Long before American Idol, The X Factor, or The Voice — before Star Search, even — there was the Eurovision Song Contest, which started in 1956. The United Nations of talent competitions, with participants representing 41 countries from all across Europe, the U.K., and Australia, it is one of the most-watched broadcasts on the planet, with an average annual audience of 200 million. But like many other major 2020 events that were canceled due to coronavirus concerns, last year’s Eurovision was called off for the first and only time in the competition’s 65-year history.