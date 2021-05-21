Mach-Hommy Drops ‘Pray for Haiti’ Album Executive Produced by Westside Gunn
Mach-Hommy and Westside Gunn bury the hatchet even deeper by coming together for Hommy’s latest album Pray for Haiti. Hommy released the record on Friday as an ode to his homeland. With Westside Gunn as the executive producer, Hommy adds to the gritty aesthetic popularized by Gunn’s Griselda group and record label. Almost everything Gunn touches is considered to be a classic to fans and he believes listeners will view Pray for Haiti in the same light.www.complex.com