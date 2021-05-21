25 College Graduation Gifts to Get Him or Her Started in Their New Adult Lives

College life is the most incredible life period in the life of every generation. The 1980s was the turning point in our civilization, the focus has shifted to modernization, computers appeared, new businesses started, cellphones were invented. These developments influenced the people’s mindset and formed a new generation of motivated and ambitious youth. Under the effect of a fast-moving world, the development of technologies, digitalization, society, and political changes, the number of students, the quality of education, and its affordability, students get an opportunity to study and get a well-paid job according to the chosen major. While getting back to the ’80s, we can see that higher education was much more accessible than now. The students were involved in different activities, and their future career was determined so it is pretty interesting what their college life was like. In this article, you will find out a few interesting facts about the day in the life of a college student.