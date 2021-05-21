Prince Harry Opens Up About Drinking & Using Drugs To “Mask” The Pain Of Diana’s Death
As part of their new series, The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey sat down to talk about the Duke of Sussex's struggles with mental health, childhood trauma, and breaking the silence and "neglect" that pervaded his life within the royal family. Additionally, Harry opened up about his substance abuse and binge-drinking throughout his 20s and into his early 30s, describing a four-year period from 2012 to 2016 as a "nightmare time."