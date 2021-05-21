The Biggest Bombshells From Prince Harry’s Second Oprah Interview
Prince Harry isn't finished with spilling royal tea in interviews with Oprah Winfrey. On Friday, three months after he and his wife Meghan Markle opened up to the iconic TV host, Apple TV+ premiered his and Winfrey's docuseries The Me You Can't See, which finds Harry, in shocking length, discussing mental health. Such a series of reveals isn't without precedent; Harry's own mother, the late Princess Diana, shocked the world (and especially the royals) when she sat down with the BBC's Martin Bashir in 1995, two years before the royal's untimely death.