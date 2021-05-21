The Biggest Bombshells From Prince Harry’s Second Oprah Interview

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have partnered up as cocreators and executive producers on a new mental health series titled The Me You Can't See. The series will be a "multi-part documentary series focusing on mental illness and mental wellness" and is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 21. The aim is to inspire people to be open and honest in conversations surrounding mental health, in an effort to continue ending stigma and helping those work through challenges they may face. Harry is committed to the initiatives and charities he works with to advocate and support those with mental health issues, often sharing his personal experiences. It's no secret that Oprah is also committed to making the world a better place with her charity work.